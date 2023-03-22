Los Dos Carnales, April 2

Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On April 2, the Vibrant Arena at the MARK will be filled with the thrilling sounds of corridos, bandas, and romanticos when the Moline amphitheater presents a night with the touring artists of Los Dos Carnales, the norteño musicians whose prolific output includes the release of three studio albums and three EPs in 2021 alone.

Natives of San Pedro in the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila, Los Dos Carnales is led by singer and bajo quinto guitarist Alfonso "Poncho" Quezada and accordionist Imanol Quezada. Initially, Poncho and Imanol began as a duo who had been playing music together since they were children. But Poncho established himself early on as a 10-string guitar stylist and singer in several other local groups, eventually enlisting his accordion-playing younger brother as a songwriting partner and harmony singer to create their own act. The duo honed their craft playing truck plazas and releasing videos to social media. After deciding to focus on traditional norteño music and adding a rhythm section, Los Dos Carnales played local engagements and street festivals, and eventually earned a slot with La Trakalosa de Monterrey in 2017.

Although the musicians are devoted fans of the alternative corrido movement, they have chosen a more traditional path, and their sound melds rurally styled vocal harmonies and pared-down instrumentation: acoustic guitar, accordion, bass, and drums. Their self-released studio debut Te Lo Dije amassed fans across Mexico, and their many subsequent videos (which have received hundreds of millions of views) and follow-up EP Somos Arrieros earned the group more listeners across Latin America and the United States. Wider acclaim and further chart attention followed in 2020 the release of their full-length album Somos Arrieros and sophomore recording El Borracho. and subsequent hits for the group over the past three years include Boleros de Hoy, Cabrones y Vagos, Corridos Pa la Historia, and last year's Corridos Para Valientes, Volume I.

Los Dos Carnales play Moline's amphitheater on April 2, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $43.50-113.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.