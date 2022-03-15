Loverboy, March 26

Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Beloved for such arena-rock staples as "Turn Me Loose" and "Working for the Weekend," the venerated Canadian musicians of Loverboy perform their long-awaited area concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the group's March 26 set boasting smash hits from platinum-selling albums including Get Lucky, Keep It Up, and Lovin' Every Minute of It.

With its ensemble composed of four of the band's founding members – lead singer Mike Reno, guitarist Paul Dean, keyboardist Doug Johnson, and drummer Matt Frenette – and bassist Ken "Spider" Sinnaeve (who replaced the late co-founder Scott Smith), Loverboy formed in 1979, were established in Calgary, Alberta, and are currently based in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more than 40 years, the musicians have been delighting audiences around the world, ever since Reno was introduced to Dean – both of them veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene – at Calgary's Refinery Night Club. After being rejected by all the major United States record companies, Loverboy signed with Columbia Records Canada, entering the studio with producer Bruce Fairbairn and engineer Bob Rock to record their self-titled debut album, which went on to sell more than 700,000 records in Canada. Columbia's U.S. division released the album in November of 1980, and it went on to sell more than two million albums in the states and four million worldwide.

Soon afterward, the band found themselves playing on mega tours with acts such as Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas, and Def Leppard, and they quickly became MTV darlings, being one of the first bands ever featured on the music channel. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big-rock sound, and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums and has earned four multi-platinum plaques, including for the four-million-selling Get Lucky, and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983's Keep It Up, and 1985's Lovin' Every Minute of It. In addition to the anthem "Working for the Weekend," their string of hits includes such arena-rock favorites as "Lovin' Every Minute of It," "This Could Be the Night," "Hot Girls in Love," "The Kid is Hot Tonite," "Notorious," "Turn Me Loose," "When It's Over," "Heaven In Your Eyes," and "Queen of the Broken Hearts."

Regarding Loverboy's most famous song, Dean has stated that the recording has taken on a whole new meaning these days. "You're lucky if you can work for the weekend now," he said. "We're all fortunate to be doing that. My personal dream has always been to play guitar and entertain people. There's no feeling like looking out in the audience and seeing them grinning ear to ear, everyone on the same wavelength. And once we start with the mega-hits, the place goes crazy. That's why we do what we do and will continue."

The musicians of Loverboy bring their tour to Davenport on March 26, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $35-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.