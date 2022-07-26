Low Cut Connie, August 3

Wednesday, August 3, 10 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Rolling Stone for their “gutbucket rock & roll and soulful boogie” and by NPR Music for being “fresh, original, and truly pledged to rock and roll,” the Philadelphia-based musicians of Low Cut Connie headline an August 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel in support of their latest studio album Private Lives, revealing why the Los Angeles Times wrote of the outfit, “Their ferocious live show … is unmatched in all of rock right now.”

Formed in 2010 by frontman Adam Weiner, Low Cut Connie recorded its debut album Get Out the Lotion over a period of four days in the summer of 2010, with the band members self-releasing the album in 2011. Starting with a rave from legendary music critic Robert Christgau, the record received numerous laudatory reviews from critics including NPR's Ken Tucker, who had particular praise for “the buzzsaw yowl of Adam Weiner.” The album also prompted famed New England musician Merrill Garbus to name Low Cut Connie her “favorite artist of the year,” and Rolling Stone awarded the debut release three-and-a-half stars, describing it as “what indie rock might sound like were it invented in Alabama in the late '50s.”

After the 2012 release of Low Cut Connie's sophomore album Call Me Sylvia, “Boozophilia” was ranked the year's 31st-best song of 2012 by Rolling Stone, which described it as being “like Jerry Lee Lewis if he'd had his first religious experience at a Replacements show.” It was also cited by President Barack Obama as one of the songs on his Spotify summer playlist in 2015, which led to Weiner and his wife being invited to meet Obama at the White House. That same year, Low Cut Connie's 2015 album Hi Honey received widespread acclaim including being named the second-best album of the year by NPR critic Jim DeRogatis, and the recording led to 2017's Dirty Pictures (Part 1) and 2019's (Part 2). Receiving an A-minus grade from The A.V. Club, the latter was lauded for Low Cut Connie's ability to “harness their live energy within crisp songwriting that's reverent (but not slavish) toward decades of popular music,” while NPR extolled, “Weiner can autopsy the complications of heartbreak with surgical precision.”

Released in 2020, Private Lives was praised by Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Paste magazine, and SPIN, which included Low Cut Connie in their lineup of the "50 Best Rock Bands Right Now" and said that the recording was "on track to be the roots-rock album of the year. ” NBR's Fresh Air added, “Like Bruce Springsteen after he discovered literature, Weiner started bending classic rock to meet his ever more complex emotionalism. The result is that this new 17 track collection Private Lives is Adam Weiner’s version of Born to Run, filled with songs about losers and lovers and beautiful dreamers.”

Low Cut Connie plays their Davenport engagement on August 3 with an opening set by Holy Wave, and more information on the 10 p.m. concert is available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.