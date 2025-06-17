17 Jun 2025

The Lowdown Drifters, July 2

By Reader Staff

The Lowdown Drifters at the Raccoon Motel -- July 2.

Wednesday, July 2, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

On the road in support of their 2024 release In Time, and hailed by Roots n Revelry as a band that "meshes country and Americana with rock music, creating a sound that is both heartfelt and dynamic," the Lowdown Drifters headline a July 2 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Roots n Revelry adding that their latest recording is "refreshingly straightforward, cutting through with a rawness that feels rare and needed in today's Americana scene."

As stated at TheLowdownDrifters.com, the band is "a hard-living, hard-loving, and hard-leaving group of Ft. Worth-based musicians blending country, rock, and Americana into a sound of their own; the epitome of a rock band with a fiddle problem. With heartfelt and sincere melodies crafted by their accurately named frontman Big John Cannon, the Drifters live show is a high-energy experience, highlighting their songs that capture the highs and lows of the human experience. The Drifters have been propelled to over 500,000 monthly listeners and 50 million total streams by their wildly successful album Last Call for Dreamers, which has led them to share the stage with artists including Randy Rogers, Koe Wetzel, LeAnn Rimes and Zach Bryan."

In early 2024, the band went to Norman, Oklahoma to record with Grammy-nominated producer Wes Sharon. They released their third LP, In Time, on Oct 25, with the singles "In Time" (co-written by John Cannon and Drew Harakal), "Ghost" (written by Ryan Klein), and "Awful Truth" (written by Raina Wallace) released prior to the album's debut. In Time features Drew Harakal on keyboards, as well as covers of "Trucker Speed" by Fred Eaglesmith and "Streets Of Aberdeen" by Hellbound Glory. The Lowdown Drifters consequently headlined a charity event at the historic Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, and supported Silverada on a West Coast run that included the historic Troubadour in West Hollywood, California). Additionally, earlier this year, the Lowdown Drifters' single "Fire In Her Eyes" topped 30 million streams on Spotify.

The Lowdown Drifters headline their Davenport engagement on July 2, admission to the 6 p.m. concert event is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

