13 Apr 2022

LP & the Vinyl, April 25 through 29

By Reader Staff

Quad City Arts Visiting Artists LP & the Vinyl -- April 25 through 29.

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29

Various Area Locations

Lauded by All About Jazz as musicians who possess "a seemingly effortless ability to put a song across with a bursting-with-life elan," the genre-hopping quartet LP & the Vinyl serves as the latest guests in Quad City Arts' Visiting Artists series, their April 25 through 29 area tenure demonstrating why The Jazz Owl raved, "If there is a group worthy of special attention and reintroduction in jazz, it is LP & the Vinyl."

After years of intensive recording projects and concerts for jazz aficionados throughout the United States, four San Diego-based musicians came together with a purpose: to explore the art of song in their own unique way. Renowned jazz, blues, and gospel singer Leonard Patton teamed up with the critically acclaimed Danny Green Trio to form LP & the Vinyl, with the band’s wide array of influences including everything from jazz, R&B, and rock to '80s and '90s hits, Brazilian music, and classical music. Blending these sounds together, LP & the Vinyl has created a highly unique and personal approach to music-making that leaves its audiences energized and craving more.

The group’s repertoire draws from three separate areas: beautifully re-imagined renditions of favorite hits by artists including Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and David Bowie; fresh and funky explorations of jazz standards; and their own original songs. What lends consistency to their approach is the group’s ability to bring something new to the music every time, and through Patton’s infectious charisma and the virtuosic interplay between pianist Danny Green, bassist Justin Grinnell, and drummer Julien Cantelm, the audience is taken along for the ride every step of the way.

Since their formation in 2015, LP & the Vinyl has performed at notable festivals and venues including the Telluride Jazz Festival, the Vail Jazz Festival, Laguna Festival of the Arts, Chandler Center for the Arts, and the Museum of Making Music. Their 2020 debut album Heard & Seen features music by The Beatles, Quincy Jones, Tears for Fears, David Bowie, and Oasis as well as jazz standards and original songs, and in addition to being world-class musicians, the members of LP & the Vinyl are all dedicated and experienced music educators. They hold faculty positions at the University of San Diego, Grossmont Community College, and additional school and community performing arts programs, and have delivered lectures, workshops, and clinics at venues across the country.

During their area stay as Quad City Arts Visiting Artists, LP & the Vinyl will deliver a quartet of half-hour- or hour-long performances at four area locales: at the Moline Public Library (3210 41st Street, Moline IL) on April 25 at 6:30 p.m.; at the Butterworth Center (1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL) on April 27 at 7 p.m.; at Wesley United Methodist Church (400 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine IA) at 2 p.m. on April 28; and at the Geneseo Public Library (218 South State Street, Geneseo IL) on April 29 at 10 a.m.

For more information on LP & the Vinyl's area performances and the Visiting Artists series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.

