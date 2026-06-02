Lucky Diaz, June 11 and 12

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m.

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL

Friday, June 12, 5 p.m.

Mercado on Fifth, 423 12th Street, Moline IL

Families across the Quad Cities are invited to celebrate music, literacy, culture, and community as Grammy Award-winning children’s artist and author Lucky Diaz visits the region for two special public events: a June 11 visit to the Moline Public Library, and a June 12 concert at Moline's Mercado on Fifth.

Presented through a collaborative partnership between Mercado on Fifth, Moline Public Library, the Singh Family Foundation, and Moline Rotary, Diaz's two-day community tour will offer free, family-friendly programming designed to inspire creativity, promote bilingual literacy, and celebrate cultural diversity.

Known nationally as the “King of Kindie Rock,” Diaz is a pioneering force in bilingual family entertainment whose energetic performances and joyful storytelling have captivated audiences across the country. A Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award-winning composer, acclaimed author, and featured performer on PBS Kids, Diaz has become a leading voice for inclusive arts and literacy programming.

With the June 11 community concert in the Moline Public Library gardens, visitors should be ready to sing, dance, and celebrate summer with Diaz's bilingual, interactive show that encourages literacy, creativity, and cultural appreciation through music. Children can receive a free book by the artist and enjoy hands-on activities before the concert, starting at 5:15 p.m., and blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged for the event.

Then, at Mercado on Fifth on June 12, Diaz will headline a series of family-focused activities in the Family Zone as part of the popular Lucha Libre Night celebration, Mercado guests can anticipate a high-energy mainstage performance during Lucha Libre intermission, interactive educational activities for children and families, and free books for children to have signed by the artist.

Organizers anticipate serving more than 1,500 children and families through the initiative while increasing access to arts, literacy, and multicultural educational experiences throughout the Quad Cities region.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when community organizations come together to invest in children, literacy, and cultural celebration,” said Frances Williams, Executive Director of Mercado on Fifth. “We are thrilled to welcome Lucky Diaz to the Quad Cities and provide families with meaningful experiences that inspire learning and joy.”

“We are so excited to bring Lucky’s playful, bilingual music to Moline. His songs are a celebration of the vibrant cultural diversity found throughout our community,” said Marta Timbrook, Children’s Services Coordinator for the Moline Public Library. "The organizations behind this partnership are dedicated to advancing equity for children by providing access to literature, events, and opportunities that reflect and embrace their lived experiences.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment among all partnering organizations to support youth development, educational enrichment, community engagement, and inclusive cultural programming.

The June 11 event at the Moline Public is free and open to the public. The June 12 night market event at Mercado on Fifth is open to the public and does have a $5 entry fee for those ages 13 to 64. Ages 12 and under and 65 and over are always admitted free at Mercado.

For additional information on both Lucky Diaz appearances, visit MolineLibrary.com and MercadoOnFifth.org.