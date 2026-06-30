Luke Bryan, July 10

Friday, July 10, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Touring in supporting of his September release Signs, the artist's ninth studio album dating back to 2007, country-pop superstar Luke Bryan brings his national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on July 10, the longtime American Idol judge also one of the world's best-selling singers, with more than 75 million records sold to date.

Bryan began his career with the release of I'll Stay Me in 2007 by Capitol Nashville, the album spawning two top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: his debut single "All My Friends Say" (number five) and "Country Man" (number 10). His second studio album was released in 2009 titled Doin' My Thing, with the lead single "Do I" peaking at number two on Hot Country Songs. This album also produced his first two number-one hits: "Rain Is a Good Thing" in July 2010 and "Someone Else Calling You Baby" in February 2011.

Bryan's next album was Tailgates & Tanlines, released in August 2011; it became his first number one on the Top Country Albums chart and produced four top-five hits: "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" (number four), as well as the chart toppers "I Don't Want This Night to End,” "Drunk on You,” and "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.” His fourth studio album, Crash My Party, was released in August 2013 and became his second number-one country album and his first number one on the all-genre Billboard 200. This album produced six additional number one singles in the title track, "That's My Kind of Night,” "Drink a Beer,” "Play It Again,” "Roller Coaster,” and "I See You.” Kill the Lights was released in August 2015 and became Bryan's third number-one country music album and his second number one on the Billboard 200. This album produced six additional number one singles: "Kick the Dust Up,” "Strip It Down,” "Home Alone Tonight,” "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day,” "Move,” and "Fast.”

On December 8, 2017, What Makes You Country was released, spawning three more number one singles: "Light It Up,” "Most People Are Good,” and "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” Born Here Live Here Die Here, meanwhile, was released on August 7, 2020. Its preceding singles, "Knockin' Boots,” "What She Wants Tonight,” and "One Margarita" were three additional number ones. "Down to One" was the album's fourth number one followed by "Waves,” a single exclusive to the album's deluxe edition, which was yet another chart-topping hit. Among the more than three dozen industry prizes Bryan has amassed, he was the American Music Awards' Favorite Male Country Artist in 2021, and won a staggering nine American Country Awards in 2012 alone.

Luke Bryan brings his national tour to the Moline amphitheater alongside special guests Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, Raelynn, and DJ Rock, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $49.75-179.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.