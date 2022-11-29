Maddie Poppe, December 11

Sunday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

The winner of season 16 of American Idol and a People's Choice Award recipient for “Competition Contestant of 2018,” indie-pop and folk singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maddie Poppe enjoys a headlining concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on December 11, with the artist performing songs from her acclaimed repertoire and seasonal numbers from her holiday EP Christmas from Home, just released on November 20.

A 24-year-old native of Clarksville, Iowa, Poppe attended Iowa Central Community College and went to Hawkeye Community College. With her father Trent also a musician and guitarist, Poppe used to sing with him and his band at the Pioneer Days festival, previously getting her performance start at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison, Iowa. Having learned to play guitar, ukulele, and piano, the nascent artist, in 2016, released her debut album Songs from the Basement, which she wrote, produced, and recorded alongside her father, and after years of performing locally in Iowa, Poppe decided to audition for American Idol. While in the top 14, the performer sang Simon & Garfunkel's "Homeward Bound," leading Katy Perry to remark, "I closed my eyes and I thought I was listening to Joni Mitchell," while Luke Bryan labeled the interweaving of her modal voice and falsetto as "seasoned" and "big-time pro." Poppe was ultimately crowned the winner in May of 2018.

Since her American Idol victory, Poppe has appeared on multiple TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the Radio Disney Music Awards, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Released in 2019, Poppe's first studio album Whirlwind reached number two on the iTunes Pop charts and her single "Made You Miss" landed at number 19, with the sentimental ballad "Not Losing You" – which spent 17 weeks on Billboard's U.S. Adult Top 40 chart – making it to number 17. Reviewing the album, Guitar Gal raved that Poppe “pours her emotions into lyrical ideas that are then neatly wrapped in elements of Americana, indie-rock, and pop,” and went on to praise the singer/songwriter's “radiant voice, straightforward storytelling, [and] heart-on-sleeve presence sure to captivate audiences around the country.”

Maddie Poppe plays her Davenport engagement on December 11, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $30 plus tax, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.