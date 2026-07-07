Magic Tuber Stringband and David Lord, July 23

Thursday, July 23, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

An evening with exhilarating independent musicians is guaranteed at Rozz-Tox on July 23, with the Rock Island venue proud to host a shared night with Evan Morgan, Courtney Werner, and Mike DeVito of the North Carolina outfit Magic Tuber Stringband alongside composer/guitarist David Lord.

Hailing from North Carolina, Magic Tuber Stringband probes the undercurrents of the landscapes around them. Highly skilled players and writers, the trio are leaders within the burgeoning avant composition world utilizing folk instrumentation. Their music appears to weave in and out of the fabric of their surroundings, reflecting their time spent living across the Southeast and studying its regional folk traditions and natural histories. Having performed recently at Big Ears, Hopscotch, Sound & Gravity, and many other places along the way), the group’s music resonates well beyond their regional roots. Their newest record, Heavy Water, was released on May 22 on the venerable Thrill Jockey Records. The ensemble continues to stretch the parameters of acoustic instrumental expression with masterful flourishes of dense, textural arrangements, subtle minimalist gestures and deft improvisation.

Guitarist and composer David Lord has developed a singular approach to composition and improvisation. He has collaborated with Chad Taylor, Jeff Parker, Devra Hoff, Billy Mohler, Charles Rumback, Jason Stein, Mai Sugimoto, Dave Easley, James Singleton, John Tate, Dale Black and many others. Lord has released five albums under his own name, Forest Standards Volumes 1-4 (BIG EGO and Astral Spirits) and the recent Way Over the Rainbow (Cloud Ear). Grounded in the natural world, Lord’s musical logic involves themes of the forest, fungi and ecosystems. Lord’s musical system has been presented and studied in academic institutions such as Colorado State University, University of Chicago and Fresno State University and was featured at the American Musicological Society Midwest Conference in 2024.

Magic Tuber Stringband and David Lord play their Rock Island engagement on July 23, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $10-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.