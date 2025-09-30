MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, October 15

Wednesday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Globally touring sensations who have routinely sold out international theatres and concert halls since their 1999 debut, the talents of MANIA: The ABBA Tribute bring their stage spectacle back to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 15, thrilling patrons with such iconic pop anthems and familiar Mamma Mia! tunes as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

Formed in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972 by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, ABBA's name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names arranged as a palindrome. One of the most popular and successful musical groups of all time, ABBA became one of the best-selling music acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982, and again in 2021. In 1974, ABBA were Sweden's first winner of the Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo," which in 2005 was chosen as the best song in the competition's history as part of the competition's 50th-anniversary celebration. During the band's most active years, it consisted of two married couples: Fältskog and Ulvaeus, and Lyngstad and Andersson. With the increase of their popularity, their personal lives suffered, which eventually resulted in the collapse of both marriages.

The relationship changes, however, were reflected in the group's music, with latter compositions featuring darker and more introspective lyrics. After ABBA separated in December of 1982, Andersson and Ulvaeus continued their success writing music for multiple audiences including stage, musicals and movies, while Fältskog and Lyngstad pursued solo careers.

Ten years after the group broke up, the ABBA Gold compilation was released and became a worldwide best-seller. And in 1999, ABBA's music was adapted into Mamma Mia!, the Tony-nominated stage musical that toured worldwide and, as of this year, is still among the top-10 longest-running productions on both Broadway (where it closed in 2015) and London's West End (where it is still running). A movie musical of the same name, released in 2008, became the highest-grossing film in the United Kingdom that year, with its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again enjoying a 2018 release.

ABBA are among the best-selling music artists in history, with record sales estimated to be between 150 million to 385 million sold worldwide. ABBA was also the first group from a non-English-speaking country to achieve consistent success in the charts of English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Republic of Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa. They are the best-selling Swedish band of all time and the best-selling band originating in continental Europe, and ABBA had eight consecutive number-one albums in the U.K. ABBA was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, becoming the first and only recording artists to receive this honor from outside an Anglophonic country. Meanwhile, in 2015, their song "Dancing Queen" was inducted into the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute enjoys its return engagement in Davenport on October 15, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $25, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.