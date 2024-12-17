“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” December 28

Saturday, December 28, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A music- and multi-media-filled holiday sensation that has been delighted audiences for nearly 40 years, creator Chip Davis' Mannheim Steamroller Christmas returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on December 28, delivering the group's signature blend of New Age, rock, and seasonal tunes that have led to sales of more than 40 million albums in the United States alone.

From his longtime home in Omaha, Nebraska, Mannheim Steamroller founder Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry’s largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 after industry executives said that Davis’ innovative, 18th Century instrumental rock sound would never sell. But in addition to receiving a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category, and his first Christmas album in 1984 revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music, its success making Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists.

With more than 29 million holiday albums sold, Davis is the top-selling Christmas artist of all time, Elvis Presley coming in a distant second with 17 million. Having also sold 19 gold, eight multi-platinum, and four platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records, and is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, having created a line of products including hot chocolate, food, apparel, and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating a cutting edge psycho-acoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic.

With Mannheim Steamroller Christmas on tour through December 30, Davis recently stated, “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work, Now, more than 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.” This year’s show will feature the original classic hits from Mannheim Steamroller's multi-platinum-selling Christmas from 1984 along with brand-new multi-media effects that have helped make this annual event the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas rolls into Davenport on December 28, admission to the 7:30 p.m. holiday show is $43-83, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.