Maps & Atlases (Solo), December 31

Tuesday, December 31, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his outfit's most recent recording Lightlessness Is Nothing New praised by Pitchfork as a work that "captures how absence can become a radiating presence that infiltrates and upends every aspect of life," Chicago-based alternative rocker Dave Davison, vocalist/guitarist for Maps & Atlases, headlines a solo New Year's Eve concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with AllMusic adding that Lightlessness finds its artists "remaining faithful to their past while eyeing their future."

As detailed at AllMusic.com, "Midwestern indie outfit Maps & Atlases perform rock blended with pastoral folk, pop, and experimental influences similar to Fleet Foxes, Alt-J, and Minus the Bear. From their early math rock roots to their sprawling 2010 debut Perch Patchwork, they eventually evolved to incorporate pop elements on fourth album Lightlessness Is Nothing New, which arrived in 2018 following an extended hiatus during which time the members pursued personal artistic endeavors and new musical outlets.

"Formed in 2004 while founding members Erin Elders (guitar), Shiraz Dada (bass), Chris Hainey (drums), and Dave Davison (guitar/vocals) were attending Columbia College in Chicago, the band combined their individual interests in art, literature, film, and music to create a quirky, technically inspired, math-rock sound. After recording an unreleased set titled Bird Barnyard, Maps & Atlases released their official debut EP Tree, Swallows, Houses in late 2007 on Sargent House. A second EP, You and Me & the Mountain, arrived in 2008.

"While recording their first full-length, they signed with Barsuk Records. Months later, in June 2010, the group released the effort Perch Patchwork, which included the songs 'Solid Ground' and 'Pigeon.' The following year, the quartet packaged a trio of remixes, a live recording, and a new track ('Living Decorations') onto the Living Decorations EP. Their third release in as many years arrived in 2012 with the group's sophomore full-length Beware & Be Grateful, which featured 'Old & Gray' and 'Fever.' Following promotion for Beware, founding guitarist Erin Elders parted ways with the band to start the band Wedding Dress. The remaining members continued as a trio, playing occasional concerts over the years without new material.

"While Davison continued writing as a solo artist, Hainey would focus on photography and Dada recorded with other groups. Six years after the release of Beware and Be Grateful, the threesome returned with their fourth effort Lightlessness Is Nothing New. Debuting a distinctly poppier sound, Lightlessness was issued in June 2018 and was home to singles 'Fall Apart' and 'Ringing Bell.'"

Dave Davison of Maps & Atlases headlines his Davenport engagement on December 31 with additional sets by Father Sunn and Heligoats, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.