Marie Osmond, February 24

Friday, February 24, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A beloved, platinum-selling artist and Country Music Award winner whose accomplishments include numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and three New York Times bestselling books, Marie Osmond headlines a February 24 concert event at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, having already spent more than six decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk-show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker.

Born in Ogden, Utah, in 1959 as the eighth of nine children and the only daughter, Osmond debuted as part of her siblings' act the Osmond Brothers on The Andy Williams Show when she was three. As her brothers were playing rock music by 1972, however, Marie's music aimed toward a niche market the Osmond family had not yet targeted: country music. In 1973, her debut single "Paper Roses" topped two Billboard charts, a feat that instantly catapulted her into international superstardom. Osmond earned a gold record for both the "Paper Roses" single and album, was nominated for two Grammy awards, and became the youngest female country artist with a number-one debut song -- a record the artist still holds today. She released another single, "In My Little Corner of the World," and an album with the same title in 1974, both of which the Billboard country top 40 in 1974. The title song on her next album, 1975's Who's Sorry Now, was also a top-40 hit, and Osmond had two popular pop-music duets with Donny: "I'm Leaving It All Up to You" and "Morning Side of the Mountain." The former was a top-20 country smash, and both songs reached the top 10 on the pop charts.

In 1976, the weekly variety-show sensation Donny & Marie began its run on ABC, and four years later, Osmond had her own variety show on NBC titled Marie. Returning to Billboard's charts in 1985, the singer recorded her first studio album in nearly seven years, There's No Stopping Your Heart, which delivered number-one song smashes in "Meet Me in Montana" and its followup release "There's No Stopping Your Heart," with "Read My Lips" also becoming a top-10 hit. Osmond topped the charts again in 1986 via her I Only Wanted You duet with Paul Davis "You're Still New to Me," while the album's title track landed in the top 20. Six then, Osmond has released a half-dozen additional albums, most recently 2021's Unexpected, has appeared in a multitude of TV programs and Broadway shows, and was (along with Donny) honored by the Las Vegas Walk of Stars, with October 4 in that city now officially known as Donny & Marie Day. Additionally, ss a philanthropist, Osmond cofounded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization that has raised more than 8 billion dollars to date.

Maria Osmond headlines her Davenport Event Center engagement on February 24, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $50-90, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.