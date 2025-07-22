Mark Mallman, August 3

Sunday, August 3, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Honored with a star on the outside mural of the Minneapolis nightclub First Avenue, an acknowledgment that journalist Steve Marsh said "might be the most prestigious public honor an artist can receive in Minneapolis," Minnesota-based musician Mark Mallman headlines an August 3 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist a recipient of the Minnesota Music Awards for best keyboard/piano player and, for 2005's Mr. Serious, best rock band and rock record.

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Minneapolis by way of Milwaukee singer/songwriter Mark Mallman got his start with trashy glam rockers the Odd in the late '90s (prior to that, Mallman had been in a few bands with future Promise Ring leader Davey VonBohlen). But the group was almost over as soon as it began, and Mallman launched a solo career straight away. In 1998 came the release of Mallman's solo debut, The Tourist, while the VonBohlen side project Vermont recorded a Mallman original composition ('We Only Have Each Other in the Night") for a split single. On December 10, 1999, Mallman received some publicity when he performed a never-ending song he dubbed 'Marathon' for 26 hours with a rotating cast of 28 musicians and 312 pages of lyrics.

"In 2000, Mallman issued his sophomore effort, How I Lost My Life and Lived to Tell About It, which featured guest spots by Kat Bjelland (ex-Babes in Toyland), Ed Ackerson (Polara), and Mallman's old pal, VonBohlen. A third release, Mark Mallman & Vermont, followed a year later. The Red Bedroom, his fourth album, was issued in spring 2002. It was produced by Radiohead producer Paul Q. Kolderie. The Who's Gonna Save You Now? EP and the live effort Live from First Avenue, Minneapolis were released in 2003. Mr. Serious, Mallman's first self-produced album, followed in 2004. It marked his first album for Badman. Between the Devil and Middle C arrived in 2006, followed in 2008 by Night Shot, the latter of which was attributed to Ruby Isle, a collaboration between Mallman, Kindercore Records co-founder Dan Geller, and drummer Aaron LeMay. Mallman stepped back into his solo guise for 2009's Invincible Criminal and 2012's Double Silhouette." In 2019, Mallman also released his memoir The Happiness Playlist, for which he said, “My book is about this very simple idea that when you are in a crappy mood, play happy music and watch how it can help,”

Mark Mallman plays his Davenport engagement on August 3, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.