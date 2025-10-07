07 Oct 2025

Marshall Charloff & the Purple xPeRIeNCE, October 17

By Reader Staff

Marshall Charloff & the Purple xPeRIeNCE at the Adler Theatre -- October 17.

Friday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Funkatopia for his “amazingly fluid guitar and great piano work” and “vocal work which he has nailed down to a science,” singer and multi-instrumentalist Marshall Charloff brings his ensemble the Purple xPeRIeNCE to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 17, the ensemble performing the signature stylings of Prince & the Revolution, and emerging as what the El Paso Times deemed the nation's “top Prince tribute act.”

The Purple xPeRIeNCE is a five-piece group hailing from Prince's birthplace of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the musicians have been touring the country since the group's inception in 2011. Co-created by frontman Marshall Charloff, the group has entertained more than 300,000 fans over the past 10 years, and has shared stages alongside The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, and Cheap Trick. Marshall himself recorded with Prince on the album 94 East, with the musician playing keyboards and bass guitar opposite Prince's lead vocals. In 2009, Marshall consequently teamed up with Prince & the Revolution's Doctor Fink to perform at a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame benefit concert, and the pair brought the Purple xPeRIeNCE into existence two years later.

In addition to uncannily imitating the late rocker in terms of appearance, vocal inflection, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano, Marshall performs nationwide fronting world-class symphonies in major cities throughout the United States and Canada. Recently, he teamed with New Power Generation's famed jazzman Marcus Anderson for a performance with the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra, and Charloff also produced, wrote, and recorded for the multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-winning Commodores. As a member of the band Westside, Charloff is also an inductee in the Mid-America Music Hall of Fame.

Charloff's bandmates in the Purple xPeRIeNCE, meanwhile, include a number of world-class musicians who boast famous collaborators: lead guitarist Tracey Blake (Sons of Almighty), bass guitarist Ron Long (Christina Aguilera and the Backstreet Boys); drummer Ron Caron (the Rembrandts), and keyboardist Cory Eischen (New Power Generation). Their renditions of such Prince classics as “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “1999,” “U Got the Look,” and, of course, “Purple Rain” have consequently made touring sensations out of Marshall Charloff & the Purple xPeRIeNCE, leading the El Paso Times to call them the nation's "top Prince tribute act" and inspiring Music in Minnesota to rave, “With their non-stop energy and array of changing scenery, it's an entertaining trip you'll never want to end.”

Marshall Charloff & the Purple xPeRIeNCE bring their tour to Davenport on October 17, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event starts at $32, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 