The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 25

Friday, April 25, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Described by Glide magazine as “one of the most unflappably earnest musicians on the planet” and by Grammy-winning icon John Mayer as “the best live performer I've ever seen,” rock and Americana singer/songwriter/guitarist Martin Sexton returns to Davenport's Redstone Room on April 25, this time lending his signature style to his rendition of the iconic Beatles album Abbey Road.

A self-taught guitarist and singer, the 59-year-old Sexton, a native of Syracuse, New York, grew up in a family of 14 and formed his first rock band in eighth grade. In 1988, he moved to Boston and began playing street corners and open-mic nights in the city, eventually releasing a collection of self-produced demo singles titled In the Journey. Recorded on an 8-track cassette, Sexton's 1991 album sold 15,000 copies through his live shows in Boston and on his North American tour stops, and in 1994, the musician won the National Academy of Songwriters' Artist of the Year Award. By 1996, Sexton was sharing stages with the likes of Art Garfunkel, Jackson Browne, and John Hiatt, and after signing with Atlantic Records, he released a pair of critically acclaimed albums in 1998's The American and 2000's Wonder Bar.

Following the launch of his independent label Kitchen Table Records in 2001, Sexton went on to release another seven full-length albums and two EPs to date, all the while continuing to tour and amass ever-greater notices from music critics. Reviewing Sexton's 2015 Mixtape of the Open Road, PopMatters called the release “a consistently, breezily contemplative record bursting with individuality from between the seams” in which the artist “whistles, croons, pines, roars, and beatboxes his way across 12 wildly individualized tracks, bringing them all together thanks to his own special voice driven by his strong sense of self.” Billboard magazine, meanwhile, calls him “a star with potential to permanently affect the musical landscape."

These days, people are coming together to revel in Sexton’s musicality for his Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, a concert extravaganza in which the artist performs the iconic Beatles’ album in its entirety followed by a set of primarily original music. Sexton is also currently working on his 11th album, which will be his first full-length recording in 10 years.

Martin Sexton brings bhis Abbey Road show to Davenport's Redstone Room on April 25, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $39.50-45, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChord.QC.org.