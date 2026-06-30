Mason Jennings, July 16

Thursday, July 16, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his 2025 album Magnifier hailed by Music Connection Magazine as an "intensely personal" creation that "reminds everyone of the value in taking a breather to contemplate the world and reexamine our place within it," indie-folk singer/songwriter Mason Jennings headlines a July 16 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, AllMusic adding that the artist's latest is "folk-pop with an intimate feel" and "an amazingly realized work."

As stated at MasonJennings.com: "Born in Honolulu and raised in Pittsburgh, Jennings’ musical journey began with a move to Minneapolis in the late 1990s, where he released his debut album and quickly gained attention for his raw, authentic sound. His contemporary take on classic folk resonated with listeners and fellow musicians alike, earning him fans like Jack Johnson and Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse. Over the years, his steady output of albums has solidified his reputation as one of the leading voices in the folk and Americana scenes.

"Though his early work focused on solo acoustic arrangements, Jennings has also embraced more adventurous, genre-crossing projects. His collaboration with the synth-based supergroup Painted Shield marked a departure from his usual style, incorporating electronic elements and a more expansive sound. 'Being in that band really freed me up as a solo artist,' he reflects. 'It allowed me to experiment and return to the acoustic, stripped-back music that first inspired me.'

"At his core, Jennings is an artist constantly evolving, and his music reflects a deep personal journey. Themes of healing, growth, and self-acceptance have been central to his songwriting, especially in recent years. Following a challenging period of personal upheaval, Jennings explored themes of trauma, recovery, and reconciling his past in his 2018 album Songs From When We Met. His music became a way to process his experiences and find peace within himself, a journey that continues today.

"For Jennings, songwriting is about much more than just creating music. It is a path toward emotional clarity and personal transformation. 'I've learned that it's okay to be my real self,' he shares. 'These songs reflect the struggle to take care of myself and be the person I truly am. It’s about accepting where I come from, and working to heal old wounds, so I can move forward in a healthier way.'

"As he continues to write and record, Jennings remains deeply connected to his roots in folk music while embracing new textures and ideas. His work, whether with a band or solo, reflects an ongoing exploration of sound, emotion, and the human experience. For him, the process of creating is just as important as the final result, an ever-evolving conversation between the artist and his audience, and between the artist and himself."

Mason Jennings headlines his Davenport engagement on July 16, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.