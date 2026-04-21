Matt Corman, May 3

Sunday, May 3, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A Boston-born hip-hop artist and entrepreneur widely celebrated for his hit single "Word to the Wise," Matt Corman headlines a May 3 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the 31-year-old thus far amassing more than 200 million streams for his repertoire that boasts more than 200 songs to date.

As stated in his biography at MattCorman.com: "Matt's musical journey began in 2014 with his debut mixtape, Bars Over Bass, recorded during his college years. He quickly established himself as a live performer, sharing stages with notable acts like Post Malone, Fetty Wap, and Sammy Adams, and gaining recognition for his dynamic performances.

"Proudly, Matt is a descendant of Edward Gourdine, the first African American Supreme Court Justice in Massachusetts, honored with a statue in Boston. This rich family legacy extends to his grandfather, Robert Chesnut, who played with jazz legend Duke Ellington, emphasizing a deep-rooted connection to both music and history that inspires Matt in his own artistic journey.

"In 2018, Matt made history as the first alumnus to perform at Southern New Hampshire University’s homecoming concert, drawing over 3,000 attendees. This milestone showcased his growing influence and set the stage for further achievements.

"In 2023, he opened for Skizzy Mars on a national tour across the United States and Canada, building his reputation as a captivating live performer. He then formed a partnership with E11even Vodka, leading to a standout performance at the legendary club E11even in Miami, Florida. Most recently, in 2024, Matt completed a 36-city tour with Lil Xan, mesmerizing audiences along the way. He also had the honor of performing at Howard University's 100th anniversary homecoming event, captivating a crowd of 10,000.

"That same year, Matt's music reached new heights when he secured a placement in the Serena Williams documentary on ESPN+. This achievement marked a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his work on a platform that highlights one of the most iconic athletes of our time and underscoring his growing influence in the music industry.

"Throughout his career, Matt has remained one of the few independent artists to navigate the challenges of the ever-evolving music landscape. He founded his own record label, MIH Universal, which stands for 'Make It Happen Universal.' Through his brand, MIH (Make It Happen), he empowers fellow artists and has cultivated a loyal fanbase. His warm personality and infectious energy have solidified his status as a household name in the independent hip-hop scene."

Matt Corman performs his headlining engagement in Davenport on May 3 with an additional set by Ollie Joseph, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.