The Matt Fuller Band, May 11

Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

A Davenport native and the youngest person to be inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, multi-instrumentalist Matt Fuller brings his ensemble to Moline for a May 11 performance at the Sound Conservatory, the artist's Matt Fuller Band boasting Fuller on guitar, Tyrone Phillips on vocals, Bobby Huether on drums, and Dewey Lacefield on bass guitar.

A longtime student of the legendary Dale Bruning (teacher of Bill Frisell), Fuller's music is rooted in tradition and encompasses his modern influences. Some highlights of his performance career have included several U.S. tours and a performance at the Kolkata Jazz Festival in India. Fuller currently leads his own groups and has been a member of the following groups: SuperCollider, Greg Harris Vibe Quintet, The Aakash Mittal Quartet, Awaz Trio, and Adam Revel and Essence Rider. He was the guest guitarist for Idina Menzel with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Red Rocks Ampitheater, conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch, and some of the other artists he has performed or recorded with include: Cuong Vu, Bill Ware, Scott Amendola, Amir ElSaffar, New West Guitar Group, Colorado Jazz Orchestra, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, Future Jazz Project, Eric Roberson, Billy Tolles, Ron Miles, Hugh Ragin, Johannes Weidenmuller, Rudy Royston, Colin Stranahan, Brad Goode, Jim White, John Gunther, Keith Waters, Ed Soph, and singer/songwriter Megan Burtt.

In addition to performing, Fuller devotes much of his time to another passion: teaching. In 2015, he joined the faculty at Colorado's Denver Metro State as an affiliate guitar instructor and ensembles director in the Jazz and American Improvised Music program. And from 2005 to 2011, Fuller was on faculty at the University of Northern Colorado as instructor of jazz guitar, and director for the UNC jazz guitar ensembles. Fuller's formal education includes a Master of Music degree in Jazz Performance/ Pedagogy from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2004, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education from Ft. Lewis College, (Durango, Colorado) in 1998. From 2001 to 2012, he was a dedicated student of veteran jazz guitarist Dale Bruning, from whom he wrote his Master’s Thesis “Presentation and Analyses of the Dale Bruning System for Jazz Guitar."

Additionally, Fuller has competed in the Memphis International Blues Challenge twice, he competed in and won the blues challenge twice at the Peoria Blues Festival, and he has opened for artist such as Samantha Fish, Anthony Gomes , and Buddy Guy. Currently, Fuller plays in festivals and venues around the Quad Cities when he’s not touring with Kent Burnside, the grandson of the great R.L Burnside. They have performed on the Durango Blues Train, Chicago House of Blues, and Buddy Guys Legends amongst many other venues.

The Matt Fuller Band plays their headlining engagement in Moline on May 11, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-38, and more information and tickets are available by visiting SoundConservatory.com.