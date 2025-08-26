The Matt Fuller Band, September 5

Friday, September 5, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

Performing one of the final concerts in the 2025 summer-music series at Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood, The Matt Fuller Band will deliver hypnotic grooves and powerful vocals and instrumentation on September 6, the evening featuring the lauded talents of Fuller on lead guitar, Joshua Kain on rhythm guitar, Dewey Lacefield on bass, Tyrone Phillips on lead vocals, and Jim VanHyfte on drums.

With the artist in his mid-20s, Davenport native Matt Fuller combines the energy and fresh enthusiasm of youth with wide-ranging experience that would be the envy of much older musicians. Fuller started young with a musical pedigree, as both of his grandfathers played professionally. His dad’s dad played drums in a heavy metal band starting in the late 1980s, while his mom’s dad played guitar with Quad Cities blues legends the Peña Brothers. As Fuller has stated, he began his musical journey as a kid with drums: “They got pictures of me sitting in diapers on grandpa’s drum set.” He switched to guitar at 10, and as a youngster, he himself played alongside the Peña Brothers, who were inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Growing up, Fuller was exposed to all kinds of music by much older musicians, which developed a musical depth in the nascent professional far beyond his years.

In addition to being the leader of The Matt Fuller Band, Fuller plays with the Mercury Brothers, John Resch & Doggin’ Out, and tours with Kent Burnside – the grandson of the legendary late Mississippi blues singer/guitarist R.L. Burnside. Fuller’s favorites on guitar include Albert King, Johnny Winter, Freddie King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, and Carlos Santana. His bandmates, meanwhile, also bring deep and wide resumes of collaboration. Dewey Lacefield, a native of East Moline’s Watertown, has been playing bass for more than 40 years, including with the Casino Band, the Amigos Band, and Smooth Grove. Joshua Kain (a.k.a. “QC Slim”) and Jim VanHyfte have both been recognized as great blues artists and inducted into the Quad Cities Blues Hall of Fame. And the band’s dynamic front man and soulful crooner of blues and jazz is Rock Island native Tyrone Phillips.

The Matt Fuller Band performs their September 6 engagement as part of the Bettendorf venue's 2025 Summer Concert Series, admission to the 7 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)949-1000 and visiting TheTangledWood.com.