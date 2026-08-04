“Matt Stone as Elvis: In Person,” August 20

Thursday, August 20, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Internationally recognized by Graceland and the Elvis Presley Estate, a popular touring artist brings his Matt Stone as Elvis: In Person stage spectacle to Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on August 20, the artist hailed for bringing staggering levels of authenticity and attention to detail to his craft, and captivating audiences with flawless recreation of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll in his prime.

Over the year's, Stone's replication of Presley's vocals and stage power have earned the hearty approval of Elvis’ friends and family. Billy Stanley, Presley's step brother, is quoted as saying: “When I heard [Matt]… now, if I close my eyes, that’s Elvis! It touched my heart. The only person I ever heard sing like that was my brother, and [Matt] was real close – scary –that’s how close it was." Elvis' longtime girlfriend Joyce Bova, meanwhile, stated, “Matt is incredibly gifted and handsome, with incredible energy and sex appeal.” Having been heard SiriusXM's Elvis Radio, the tribute artist's Matt Stone as Elvis: In Person finds its headliner backed by a sensational all-star band, mesmerizing fans into blue-suede bliss as they’re practically hypnotized into thinking Elvis is back in the building, and at the peak of his prowess.

Elvis Presley is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold an estimated 500 million records worldwide. He was commercially successful in many genres, including pop, country, rock and roll, rockabilly, rhythm and blues, adult contemporary, and gospel. Presley won three Grammy Awards, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36, and has been posthumously inducted into multiple music halls of fame. He holds several records, including the most Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold and platinum albums, the most albums charted on the Billboard 200, the most number-one albums by a solo artist on the UK Albums Chart, and the most number-one singles by any act on the UK Singles Chart. In 2018, Presley was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The touring sensation Matt Stone as Elvis: In Person comes to the Orpheum Theatre on August 20, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert are $41.40-51.80, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.