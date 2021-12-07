Matthew Curry, December 16

Thursday, December 16, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A rock sensation hugely admired by his peers, with Peter Frampton describing him as “the next guitar hero” and Steve Miller calling him an artist “in the Stevie Ray Vaughan area of virtuosity and originality,” Matthew Curry headlines a December 16 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the native of Bloomington, Illinois, lauded for songs that, according to American Artists, "reflect his style and sound, yet no two sound exactly the same."

Inspired to play by listening to artists such as ZZ Top and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the 26-year-old Curry first picked up the guitar at age four, and was signed to the Paradigm Talent Agency in 2013. His blues-rock debut If I Don't Got You was released in 2014, and jump-started a career that has thus far resulted in Curry opening for the likes of Peter Frampton, the Steve Miller Band, the Doobie Brothers, Journey, and Blackberry Smoke, as well as performances at music festivals including Wakarusa, Summer Camp, and the Byron Bay Bluesfest in New South Wales, Australia. Described by Miller himself as “a wonderful guitar player," Curry released additional albums in 2015's Electric Religion and 2016's Shine On, the latter leading Shockwave magazine to state, “If blues is a religion, Curry is an ordained minister, and it's time, brothers and sisters, to go to church.”

A naturally born left-hander, Curry's first musical instrument, which he has described as a "cheap-o Walmart guitar," was a right-handed model that he flipped upside down. Today, he typically plays a left-handed Eric Clapton Signature Fender Stratocaster, and in 2015, the singer/songwriter was featured by Fender Guitars as a participating artist on the Fender Accelerator Tour. Currently touring in support of his most recent album, 2019's Open Road, Curry told American Artists, "“When you hear a great blues or a great rock song, you can often get chills or it can make the hair on your neck stand up. I think the main reason being the soulfulness of both styles of music. That’s one thing I’ve always strived for ... to pour my soul out when I sing, play, or write. Because if you can do that, I feel like the better chance you will have of people latching onto your music.”

Matthew Curry plays his December 16 Redstone Room engagement with opening sets by the Jacob Hemenway Trio and KAS, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.