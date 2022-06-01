McKinley James, June 11

Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.

The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Boasting five recordings released before the musician has had a chance to turn 21, the 20-year-old New York-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter McKinley James and his bandmates headline a June 11 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the up-and-coming artist praised by the Rochester City Newspaper as a talent who “digs deep into rock 'n' roll's blackness and blueness” and “plays downright nasty and mean.”

Born and raised in Webster, New York, James moved to Nashville with his family just over five years ago, and his father – former Los Straitjacket and JD McPherson drummer Jason Smay – plays with him in his band. In his younger days, James took a liking to the Hammond organ his family had in the house (an instrument that is now manned by his trio's third member Austin John Doody), and the musician considers himself a living example of why every guitarist should start with keyboard. Because he learned so much about theory and craft, when he finally moved over, the foundation was laid for him to far surpass many established guitar talents. James got his feet wet in Nashville fairly quickly, playing the venues Family Wash and Basement regularly in his first few years, where he and his band grew a steady crowd before shutdown in 2020. Two years later, the artist's musical journey has taken him from the cover art of Eric Church’s critically acclaimed Mr. Misunderstood to stages across America and Europe – and also to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where he performed the album’s title track with Church for a sold-out hometown crowd.

Although James has yet to turn 21, the singer/songwriter is currently touring in support of his third album to date, with 2022's LIVE following the 2020 two-fer of McKinley James I and II. He and his bandmates also recorded a pair of EPs in 2019's By My Side and 2021's Still Standing By, and over his young professional tenure, James has been amassing significant praise from his musical peers. In conjunction with the release of last year's Still Standing By, singer/songwriter Dan Auerbach stated, "In a town known for its musicians, McKinley James truly stands out to me as both a guitar slinger and damn fine singer and songwriter. He’s an old soul at just 19 – he lives it and breaths it and that’s why I think his music feels so genuine and so undeniably fresh.” And JD McPherson said, "I’ve known McKinley since he was knee-high to a grasshopper. He’s one of my favorite guitarists on the planet, an uncanny hybrid of Steve Cropper’s impeccable economy, and Link Wray’s reckless abandon. While his guitar has been cutting heads for years, I think his songwriting skill might be the blade to keep an eye on.”

McKinley James and his fellow musicians play their Davenport engagement on June 11 with an opening set by Sharon Silva, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.