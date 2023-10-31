Melanie Maclaren, November 14

Tuesday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Two Story Media raving that "her voice is like cuddling up next to a cozy fire as fall becomes winter," indie-pop and -rock singer/songwriter Melanie Maclaren headlines a November 14 concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her talents inspiring Pillar Artists to state, "We’re certain that it’s only a matter of time until Melanie is recognized as one of the most exciting artists to be writing and releasing music right now."

As stated in the artist's MelanieMaclaren.com biography, "Melanie MacLaren’s natural aptitude for nuanced delivery, wistful guitar playing, and her ability to write about life as if life were simply writing itself is everything you could want from a modern folk musician. Melanie’s lyrics have been described as 'haunting yet humorous' and possessing a 'sentimental cynicism' that oozes with Gen-Z relatability.' This duality shines through in all aspects of her music – classic finger-style guitar rests on beds of ethereal, ambient synthesizers, while distorted trad instruments like banjo, bouzouki and fiddle punctuate the compositions, demonstrating a keen artistic ability to combine a unique tongue-in-cheek sensibility with timeless folk style.

"She released her stunning debut EP Kill My Time independently to enthusiastic critical reception before gaining the attention of Tone Tree Distribution in Nashville. Within a few months of the release, she had signed with Tone Tree; landed several coveted playlist spots on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music; recorded and released a second EP of duets; and toured in the U.K. and Ireland. In October of 2022, Melanie released a collaborative folk EP of duets, Tadpole Emporium, with songwriter Lorkin O’Reilly. In November, Melanie and Lorkin toured their project in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Fresh off of her first tour Melanie is released her second solo EP entitled Tourist through Tone Tree in April 2023. With tracks featured on multiple playlist placements across platforms (most notably Spotify Fresh Finds and Spotify’s Best of 2022 Fresh Folk Finds), the highly anticipated EP expanded on the sound she established with her first project – one that reaches beyond convention and effortlessly weaves the threads of past and present."

Melanie Maclaren plays her Davenport engagement on November 14 with an additional set by Goldpine, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $12, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.