22 Oct 2024

Mi Banda El Mexicano, November 2

By Reader Staff

Mi Banda El Mexicano at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- November 2.

Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Performing a popular regional style of band music from Mexico's state of Sinaloa that traditionally includes clarinets, trumpets, valve trombones, alto horns, tuba, and a drum set, the internationally touring talents of Mi Banda El Mexicano headline a November 2 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the ensemble well-established as one of Mexico's hottest musical acts.

Mi Banda El Mexicano is a technobanda musical group from Mazatlán, Sinaloa Mexico. They are the composers of the hit songs "No Bailes de Caballito" and "Feliz, Feliz," which were both extremely popular in Mexico and Latin America in the 1990s. The musicians are also known for their reinterpretation of famous Spanish singer/songwriter Cecilia's "Un Ramito de Violetas." Many of their songs (such as "La Morena" and "La Bota") placed on popularity charts in Mexico and the United States, with "Un Ramito de Violetas" selling more than 1 million copies and spending 20 weeks on the charts.

Originally created as a rock group in 1973, the group gravitated towards recording synthesized Sinaloan banda songs in the '80s and moved fully into the technobanda style in the '90s. The group was formed by Casimiro Zamudio, Jorge Hopkins, and Francisco Vidriales, with Germán Román joining in the 1980s as a drummer and vocalist. Their music crossed borders, with "No Bailes de Caballito" becoming impressively popular in the United States, Central America, and South America. In 2009, Jorge, Pancho, and Casimiro, three of the original elements of the band, reunited to form what was Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro Zamudio.

Mi Banda El Mexicano brings their tour to Davenport's Event Center on November 2, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 