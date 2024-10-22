Mi Banda El Mexicano, November 2

Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Performing a popular regional style of band music from Mexico's state of Sinaloa that traditionally includes clarinets, trumpets, valve trombones, alto horns, tuba, and a drum set, the internationally touring talents of Mi Banda El Mexicano headline a November 2 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the ensemble well-established as one of Mexico's hottest musical acts.

Mi Banda El Mexicano is a technobanda musical group from Mazatlán, Sinaloa Mexico. They are the composers of the hit songs "No Bailes de Caballito" and "Feliz, Feliz," which were both extremely popular in Mexico and Latin America in the 1990s. The musicians are also known for their reinterpretation of famous Spanish singer/songwriter Cecilia's "Un Ramito de Violetas." Many of their songs (such as "La Morena" and "La Bota") placed on popularity charts in Mexico and the United States, with "Un Ramito de Violetas" selling more than 1 million copies and spending 20 weeks on the charts.

Originally created as a rock group in 1973, the group gravitated towards recording synthesized Sinaloan banda songs in the '80s and moved fully into the technobanda style in the '90s. The group was formed by Casimiro Zamudio, Jorge Hopkins, and Francisco Vidriales, with Germán Román joining in the 1980s as a drummer and vocalist. Their music crossed borders, with "No Bailes de Caballito" becoming impressively popular in the United States, Central America, and South America. In 2009, Jorge, Pancho, and Casimiro, three of the original elements of the band, reunited to form what was Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro Zamudio.

Mi Banda El Mexicano brings their tour to Davenport's Event Center on November 2, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.