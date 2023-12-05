Michael W. Smith: “Christmas Live in Concert,” December 18

Monday, December 18, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

One of the most significant forces in gospel, pop, and Christian rock returns to the Adler Theatre on December 18 when three-time Grammy Award winner Michael W. Smith brings his "Christmas Live in Concert" tour to Davenport, sharing the talents that have made the artist an international sensation and recipient of an incredible 45 Dove Awards.

With his discography composed of 15 studio albums and 80 singles as well as multiple holiday albums, compilation albums, instrumental albums, and video releases, Smith has sold more than 18 million recordings and more top-10 albums on the Billboard Christian Albums chart than any other artist, His 16 number-one albums on the chart place him second only to Amy Grant, with whom Smith has famously collaborated for the better part of four decades. In 1982, Smith was hired as a keyboardist for Grant and began writing and performing on her albums as well as touring with her as an opening act at her concerts. His first album, 1983's Michael W. Smith Project, reached number nine on the Billboard Christian Albums chart and was his first album to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His next albums, 1984's Michael W. Smith 2 and 1986's The Big Picture, also charted in the top 10, while 1988's I 2 (EYE) became Smith's first number-one smash on the Christian Albums chart and his second gold album, with seven of its singles reaching the top 10 on the CCM Update Christian radio charts.

During his storied career, Smith has written and recorded more than three dozen chart-topping songs, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville attended by myriad legendary performers. His 2018 USA Today, Yahoo! Music, and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights, along with the Grammy-nominated live worship album Surrounded, have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, while in October of 2020, Smith released a longtime passion album in STILL Vol.1, an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures.

More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career, having raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa; he started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and he has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. Smith has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.

Michael W. Smith's Christmas Live in Concert production, featuring special guest Michael Tait of Newsboys, lands in Davenport on December 18, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $58-78, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.