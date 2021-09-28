Michigander, October 12

Tuesday, October 12, 7 p.m.

The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A lauded touring project by singer/songwriter Jason Singer, Michigander plays an October 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist noted for performing music that, in the words of the River Cities' Reader's Max Allison, “carries a kind of universality that extends beyond the Midwest region to encompass any spot in which someone might feel fundamentally out of place, heartbroken, or – alternately – exactly in the place he or she belongs.”

With Singer himself born and bred and Michigan, Michigander itself is a project in which, according to AllMusic.com, the singer/songwriter "employs a rich blend of hook-driven and radio-ready indie rock with electronic flourishes and earnest, bighearted storytelling that invokes names like Lord Huron and Mumford & Sons. The Midland native is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who spent his formative years building a sonic persona that looked to a wide array of influencers, including Coldplay, Rush, James Taylor, and the White Stripes. After honing his skills playing solo sets, Singer relocated to Kalamazoo in 2014 and began operating under the Michigander moniker."

"In 2016, he issued the nostalgia-driven single 'Nineties,' which garnered over a million online streams. Looking to capitalize on the success of the single, Singer turned his one-man solo project into a fully-fledged rock & roll band and hit the road, sharing bills with contemporaries like Ra Ra Riot, Tokyo Police Club, and Twin Peaks, and released the group's debut EP, Midland, in 2018. The following year saw the band ink a deal with C3 Records and issue a second EP, Where Do We Go from Here?"

Describing Michigander's mid-2017 Audiotree session, the Reader's Allison wrote, "His band veers between bursts of what could be called 'post-punk' – all angular riffs and chugging bass/drum breakdowns, not far from the output of bands such as Television and their more modern descendants like Interpol or Bloc Party – and a more conventional approach to the rock song that sticks to standard progressions and easy, loping rhythms. To hear relatively adventurous rock arrangements behind songs that could stand alone as guitar/vocal numbers demonstrates the extent to which the Michigander project rises above solitary balladry to enter the realm of hard-tack live shredding."

Michigander plays their Davenport engagement on October 12 at 7 p.m. with additional sets by Stay Outside and Daryl Rahn, admission is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.