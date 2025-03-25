Midland, April 5

Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their September release Barely Blue, an album that Rolling Stone said "evokes images and sentiments of wonderment and playfulness," the country artists of Midland headline an April 5 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, Rolling Stone adding that "the Texas-based band blend their voices to produce country music that recalls a mix of George Strait, Urban Cowboy, and Seventies yacht rock."

With Midland formed in 2014 in Dripping Springs, Texas, the group members are Mark Wystrach (lead vocals, guitar), Jess Carson (guitar, vocals), and Cameron Duddy (bass guitar, vocals). On March 9, 2016, the trio signed to Big Machine Records and released the Midland EP featuring their debut single "Drinkin' Problem," which charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay. The band wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, the former of whom also produced it. Their debut album On the Rocks was released in September of 2017, produced by Dann Huff, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally. Midland released "Make a Little" as the album's second single and "Burn Out" as its third.

Midland was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2018: for Best Country Song and Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, both for "Drinkin’ Problem." The musicians won at the 2018 ACM Awards for best New Vocal Group of the year. Midland released the single "Mr. Lonely" in February 2019 as the leadoff single to their second album Let It Roll, and debuted "Cheatin' Songs" in August of 2019 as the recording's second single. Let It Roll was released on August 23, 2019, and the following year, Midland's album On the Rocks was certified Gold by the RIAA.

In February 2020, Midland launched three expressions of their own tequila, called "insõlito." The following March, Midland released an album titled The Sonic Ranch, which served as the soundtrack for the documentary film on their origin story, focusing on their first recording session at The Sonic Ranch in 2014. July of 2021 found Midland releasing their EP The Last Resort, which hit Number 47 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, and the band followed that recording with their third studio album The Last Resort: Greetings From, released on May 6, 2022. Midland released their fourth studio album Barely Blue last September, the album consisting of eight songs and produced by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb. Rolling Stone rated Barely Blue one of the top 30 best country and Americana albums of 2024, while Vulture listed the title track "Lucky Sometimes" as one of the best songs of the year.

Midland plays their Davenport Event Center engagement on April 5, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $65-135, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.