Mihali, May 26

Tuesday, May 26, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With the Grateful Web hailing the artist whose "control is effortless, smooth but still electrifying," Vermont-based singer/songwriter and guitarist Mihali Savoulidis, performing under his single moniker Mihali, plays a May 26 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, his singular blend of rock, jazz, reggae, bluegrass, and funk crafting immersive, improvisational live performances that have captivated audiences for two decades.

For the Redstone Room headliner, as stated at MihaliMusic.com, "music behaves much like a living being. It grows, it matures, and it changes with a sentient consciousness and with whims of its own. And just like music, the Vermont-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of rock outfit Twiddle continues to evolve, using his gift as one of the strongest modern-day songwriters, guitarists and performers to bring healing vibes and unforgettable songs to the world.

"His 2022 record, Effection (released via Ineffable Records), was a 10-track body of work that intertwines reggae spirit, fluid soundscape architecture, and invigorating mantras meant to be chanted aloud in a packed venue. With support from reggae and roots rock mainstays like Iration, Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch), The Movement, The Elovaters, Jacob Hemphill (of SOJA), and Iya Terra, Effection effectively brought Mihali into the reggae spotlight, landing him on tour with SOJA and G. Love & Special Sauce in 2024.

"Continually growing and transforming with his music, Mihali has released his 3rd studio record, Before the Dream (May 2, 2025 via Ineffable Records), a 14-track journey that delves into his personal psyche and delivers messages about life and vibes meant for a day on the beach or a smoke sesh with friends. Before the Dream once again features numerous huge names in the worlds of reggae, rock and pop music including Little Stranger, Tropidelic, Lily Fangz, G. Love, Brett Dennen, Andy Frasco, Seven Suns, Satsang, and Moon Taxi, who’s guitarist/producer Spencer Thomson also produced the record (alongside contributions from DENM and Aurorawave’s Nathan Feinstein).

"With a constant touring schedule and new music rolling out on a monthly basis – with more sure to come even after his new record – Mihali continues to expand his reach, touching the hearts and souls of anyone who takes the time to listen."

Mihali headlines his Redstone Room engagement on May 26 with an additional set by Dale & the Zdubs, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.com.