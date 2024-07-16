Mike Mains & the Branches, July 30

Tuesday, July 30, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2023 album Memory Unfixed, a work that Jesus Freak Hideout called "a delightful return [that] provides a compelling entry point for new fans," the indie rockers of Mike Mains & the Branches headline a July 30 concert a Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest also praised by I Am Tuned Up as a recording that "expands upon [the musicians'] ability to utilize pop sensibilities and overlay them with an authentical and vulnerable lyrical approach."

Mike Mains & the Branches formed in 2009 in Gainesville, Texas, by Mains and David Denison, who were soon joined by Jacob Burkhart and Mains' future wife Shannon Briggs. After determining to pursue music full-time, the band relocated to Mike and Shannon's home state of Michigan, and their debut album Home was produced by Tyler Orr and mixed by Matt Malpass. The recording was released independently on June 5, 2012, and after touring consistently for over a year in support of their debut, Mike Mains & the Branches signed to Platinum Pop Music. After Platinum went under, the band remained independent as they worked on new material, including songs for last year's Memory Unfixed.

In the spring of 2013, the band launched a successful crowdfunding campaign through PledgeMusic and began recording new material for a follow-up album. The first of the new songs were released on the Everything EP, released just before the start of a fall tour with The Orphan, The Poet and The American Opera. On February 18, 2014, the band released their finished sophomore album Calm Down, Everything Is Fine, co-produced by Matt Hoopes of Relient K., and featuring Zac Farro of Paramore on drums. In August of 2018, Mike Mains & the Branches announced that they had signed with Tooth & Nail Records, and the musicians launched another successful crowdfunding campaign to help fund their third studio album, When We Were in Love. The album was produced by Nathan Horst and released in April of 2019, and beyond their recordings, the band has become noted for their energetic live performances, including playing the Main Stage at the final year of Cornerstone Music Festival.

Mike Mains & the Branches headline their Davenport engagement on July 30 with an additional set by About You, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.