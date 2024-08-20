Mike Tramp's White Lion, September 4

Wednesday, September 4, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With its headliner revered for his famed band that produced top-10 Billboard smashes in "Wait" and "When the Children Cry," both from the double-platinum-selling Pride, Mike Tramp's White Lion brings their national tour to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on September 4, its lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and bandleader the sole continuous member of the original White Lion from 1983 until their disbandment in 2013.

The first iteration of White Lion found them a Danish-American glam-metal band that formed in New York City in 1983 by Danish vocalist/guitarist Tramp and Italian-American guitarist Vito Bratta. Mainly active in the 1980s and early 1990s, they released their debut album Fight to Survive in 1985. The band achieved success with their number-eight hit "Wait" and number-three sensation "When the Children Cry" from their second album, the double platinum selling Pride. The band continued their success with their third album Big Game, which achieved Gold status, and their fourth album Mane Attraction, which included a supporting tour. White Lion disbanded in 1992, and not long afterward, their first compilation album The Best of White Lion was released.

Tramp reformed White Lion with all-new musicians in 1999 and again in 2004, following a failed attempt to reform the original lineup. The new Mike Tramp's White Lion released a live album in 2005 and a brand-new studio album, Return of the Pride, in 2008. Last year, Tramp re-released the re-recorded versions of White Lion's greatest hits on an album, appropriately titled The Songs of White Lion, and this year brought with it Songs of White Lion Vol. 2. The August release features Tramp re-imagining 10 additional select cuts from his former band's catalog, as well as a new single, and the current lineup of Mike Tramp's White Lion finds the bandleader performing alongside Marcus Nand on lead guitar, Claus Langeskov on bass, and Kenni Andy on drums.

Mike Tramp's White Lion brings their national tour to East Moline on September 4 with an additional set by Big Hair Mafia admission to the 7 p.m. concert event starts at $29, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.