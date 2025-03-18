Million Dollar Time Machine, March 30

Sunday, March 30, 6 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Landing in Iowa on a month-long tour that includes stops in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, and Florida, the Million Dollar Time Machine turns back the clock at Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 30. Its mission: to treat audiences to more than two dozen of the country's finest vocal impressionists who cover classic artists from the 1960s to today.

America’s newest touring musical sensation, Million Dollar Time Machine is a tribute to 27 million-dollar acts. Each iconic musician or band will emerge, one by one, from the time machine and share the same stage for a truly epic and mind-blowing evening of music and a journey never to be forgotten. Million Dollar Time Machine is the ultimate time travel experience and features only the best impersonators from around the world. The time-machine year clock stops at 27 of the most defining points in the history of music, and subsequently summons whichever artist it chooses, pulling them from the years in which they were at the height of their careers.

You can expect to see spectacular live tributes to million-dollar acts such as: Bon Jovi; Joan Jett; Bono; Neil Diamond; Cher; ABBA; Johnny Cash; Ozzy Osbourne; Bryan Adams; Shania Twain; Dolly Parton; Celine Dion; Garth Brooks; and The Beatles, along with many more. Boasting the additional talents of the 22nd-century band INFINITY, a musical act from the future, this touring sensation assembles unforgettable artists of the past alongside legends of the present, leaving audiences in complete suspense -- because you never know who will emerge from the Million Dollar Time Machine next.

The Million Dollar Time Machine comes to Davenport on March 30, admission to the 6 p.m. concert event is $44-89, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.