Mirah, June 1

Monday, June 1, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of her February release Dedication, an album in which, according to The Spill Magazine, "all the experience she has gathered so far as an artist is coming to full bloom," alternative-folk singer/songwriter Mirah headlines a June 1 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her latest recording hailed by Pitchfork as a "wistful account of motherhood, gratitude, and grief" where "unabashed earnestness is its greatest strength."

As stated at MirahMusic.com: “Mirah first emerged from the flourishing late 90’s Pacific Northwest music scene with the release her debut LP You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This. Co-produced by Phil Elverum – on whose early Microphones records Mirah was regularly featured – the album immediately established her as a generational songwriting talent and her passion for recording and producing, initially sparked by her collaborations with Phil, continues to glow to this day. This first album's influence has echoed down to the present day, "shaping the aesthetic of bedroom pop" (NPR), and impacting the output of two generations of indie musicians, as evidenced by the expanded reissue of the album released by Double Double Whammy in 2020.

"Mirah has remained a beloved and idiosyncratic voice through indie rock's many permutations. Now – six full length solo records and a half-dozen collaborative albums, EP’s and funny side-projects in – Mirah is releasing her latest record, Dedication, in February 2026. This album is a co-release between her own Absolute Magnitude imprint and Double Double Whammy, with a limited edition plant-based vinyl edition being released by PIAPTK. Mirah continues to tour, both solo and with countless iterations of her own band in concert halls, music clubs, living rooms and punk basements all across North America, Japan and Europe.

Touring artist Mirah headlines her Davenport engagement on June 1, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.