Miranda Lambert, October 24

Thursday, October 24, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Appearing locally a mere eight days before the release of her eighth album Wildcard, the Grammy-winning, chart-topping singer/songwriter Miranda Lambert brings her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on October 24, the country-music superstar's nine consecutive ACM Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year making her the most-awarded performer in that category's history.

A widely lauded solo artist who is also a member of the Pistol Annies, Lambert self-released a self-titled debut album in 2001 before finishing in third place on the competition program Nashville Star in 2003, a country-music splash that led to her signing with the Epic Nashville label the following year. Lambert's first studio album Kerosene was consequently released in March of 2005 and debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, the eventual platinum-seller producing a quartet of hit singles in “Me & Charlie Talking,” “Bring Me Down,” “New Strings,” and the album's title track. Second album Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, released in 2007, boasted three additional singles (“Famous in a Small Town,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” and “More Like Her”) that all made the top 20 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and 2009's Revolution boasted a pair of chart-toppers in “Heart Like Mine” and “The House That Built Me,” the latter of which earned Lambert a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Over the course of her career, Lambert has earned as additional 15 Grammy nominations plus a win for Best Country Album for 2015's Platinum, and other citations include 27 Academy of Country Music Awards, five American Country Awards, seven CMT Music Awards, and 13 Country Music Association Awards. Her list of chart-topping singles, meanwhile, includes such smashes as “Over You,” “Mama's Broken Heart,” “Automatic” and the Carrie Underwood duet “Somethin' Bad,” with her sixth major-label album The Weight of These Wings, in 2016, becoming Lambert's sixth consecutive debut on the Billboard 200 chart. Due for national release on November 1, the artist's Wildcard became avidly anticipated when its song “It All Comes Out in the Wash” dropped this past summer – a number that Rolling Stone called “a catchy, sprightly rocker – and her most exciting single in years.”

Miranda Lambert plays the Moline amphitheater on October 24 alongside guests Elle King, Pistol Annies, and Ashley McBryde, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $38.75-93.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.