Mississippi Heat, April 22

Friday, April 22, 8 p.m.

Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf IA

Chart-topping blues musicians making their Crawford Brew Works debuts as part of the Bettendorf venue's and the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's fundraising Brews 'n' Blues Concert Series, the incendiary musicians of Mississippi Heat perform from their 12-album repertoire on April 22, delivering a night with musical talents who inspired Jazz Weekly to succinctly state, "Mississippi Heat will make you sweat."

Led by harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque and formed in 1991, Mississippi Heat is a world-class Chicago-blues outfit, with their moniker a reflection of Pierre’s reverence for Mississippi’s blues culture and music. The band’s conviction is that there is no deeper music than Delta-inspired blues to express what lies in everyone’s soul, and they have received worldwide critical acclaim, including a rave from Blues Magazine that stated, “Mississippi Heat delivers its traditional urban blues with a freshness, energy, and competence that makes them a treasure on today’s Chicago scene.”

Boasting frequent number-one hits on Living Blues Magazine’s radio charts, Mississippi Heat is known internationally for their passionate blues delivery, as overseas and national touring have been an integral part of their work for decades. The band has appeared at many world-famous festivals including many in the United States (including the Poconos and Chicago Blues Festivals), Scandinavia, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Canada, Tunisia, Finland, Venezuela, and Mexico. Buddy Guy has gone on record saying that it’s “been a long time since I heard a good blues band like this," and the musicians recently received acclaim from Bonnie Tallman at the Billtown Blues Festival, who said, "Can’t find enough words to express how blown away everyone was with the Mississippi Heat performance! It was spectacular in every way.”

Mississippi Heat's Bettendorf appearance is sponsored through Crawford Brew Works' and the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's Brews ’n’ Blues Concert Series, a new part of the MVBS's fundraising efforts for its education-outreach program Blues in the Schools. During the Friday-night event, the Blues Society will have representatives on site to answer questions and take direct donations, while the venue will donate a portion of its sales during the series' performances.

Mississippi Heat plays its Brews 'n' Blues Concert Series event on April 22 at 8 p.m., and more information on the evening is available by visiting CrawfordBrewWorks.com and MVBS.org.