“MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert,” April 7

Monday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An exhilarating concert event powered by Las Vegas Walk of Fame recipient Jalles Franca, the touring sensation MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert moon-walks its way to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 7, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey through the timeless music and legendary performances of one of music history's most successful artists.

As stated at the Adler's Web site, "MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert is a one-of-a-kind music concert that will take you on a journey through the music, performances, and visuals of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Through this live performance experience, you’ll be immersed in the magic of Michael Jackson’s music, from his breakthrough album Off the Wall to his timeless hits like 'Thriller,' 'Beat It,' 'Bad,' 'Black and White,' 'Smooth Criminal,' and of course, Billie Jean.

"Starring Las Vegas Walk of Fame recipient Jalles Franca as Michael Jackson offering a peerless impersonation of the King of Pop, audiences will be transported back in time to the golden era of Michael Jackson, with a fully immersive experience that will leave you with unforgettable memories. From the moment the lights dim and the music starts, you'll be transported to the heyday of the pop icon. Experience the power of live music with a talented ensemble of musicians, captivating visuals, and a dynamic dance ensemble that brings the magic of Michael Jackson's performances to life.

"Backed by a four-piece live band and eight dancers, a rotating lead for the King of Pop performs many of the late Grammy-winning artist’s greatest hits. MJ Live hits every beat of Jackson’s historic career, with step-for-step choreographed dances, detailed costume and set reconstructions and an audio and visual effects production that echoes the high energy of his heralded live shows. Don’t miss this family-friendly show and use this opportunity to share and introduce this wonderful music to your friends, children and grandchildren. The show sells out all across the nation within days, so get your tickets as soon as possible."

The MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert tour comes to Davenport on April 7 with a performance by guest comedian Bill Gorgo, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $42-92, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.