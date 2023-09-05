“MJ The Illusion,” September 21

Thursday, September 21, 7:15 p.m.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A one-of-a-kind concert event that takes audiences on a journey through the music, performances, and visuals of the King of Pop, the touring sensation MJ The Illusion lands at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on September 21, this stage celebration honoring Michael Jackson's contributions to music, dance, and fashion that made him a global figure in popular culture.

Through the live performance experience of MJ The Illusion, fans will be be immersed in the magic of Michael Jackson’s music, from his breakthrough album Off the Wall to his timeless hits that include “Thriller," "Smooth Criminal," and "Billie Jean.” With Michael Knight offering a peerless impersonation of the King of Pop, audiences will be transported back in time to the golden era of Michael Jackson, with this fully immersive experience offering pitch-perfect renditions of the choreography, lights, costumes, and songs that have created lasting memories for generations of pop, rock, and soul fans. Now get ready for the magic of Michael Jackson.

The eighth child of the Jackson family, Jackson made his public debut in 1964 with his older brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon as a member of the Jackson 5 (later known as the Jacksons). Jackson began his solo career in 1971 while at Motown Records, becoming a solo star with his 1979 album Off the Wall. His music videos, including those for "Beat It," "Billie Jean," and "Thriller" from his 1982 album Thriller are credited with breaking racial barriers and transforming the medium into an art form and promotional tool. He helped propel the success of MTV and continued to innovate with videos for the albums Bad (1987), Dangerous (1991), HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (1995), and Invincible (2001). Thriller became the best-selling album of all time, while Bad was the first album to produce five U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles.

Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 400 million records worldwide. He had 13 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles (the third-highest of any artist in the Hot 100 era), and was the first artist to have a top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades. His honors include 15 Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and 39 Guinness World Records, including "Most Successful Entertainer of All Time." Jackson's inductions include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (twice), the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Dance Hall of Fame (making him the only recording artist to be inducted), and the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame.

MJ The Illusion lands in Rock Island on September 21, with the 7:15 p.m. performance preceded by a 6 p.m. plated dinner. Admission is $60.55, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.