“MJ: The Illusion,” February 27

Friday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

With the touring event one-of-a-kind concert that will take audiences on a journey through the music and performances of the King of Pop, MJ: The Illusion lands at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on February 27, the show inviting Michael Jackson fans to re-live the artist's "Dangerous Tour" with "Jam," "Thriller," "Smooth Criminal," "Billie Jean," and many more iconic favorites.

As stated at MJTheIllusion.com, this popular touring presentation is "the ultimate concert experience for all Michael Jackson fans! With the incomparable live vocals of Michael Knight, and his team of world-class dancers, you will feel like you’re seeing the King of Pop live in concert! From the lights, costumes, music and choreography, this experience will leave you with unforgettable memories. This show is a must see for any fan of The King Of Pop. Get ready for the magic! This is not a Michael Jackson tribute show. It’s a Michael Jackson Concert Experience."

Michael Jackson released 67 singles as a lead artist, and 10 as a featured artist. One of the best-selling artists of all time, Jackson has sold more than 500 million records worldwide. In the United States, Jackson amassed 13 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles (more than any other male artist in the Hot 100 era) and was the first artist to have a top-10 single in the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades. In 2012, Jackson was ranked the fifth best selling singles artist in the United Kingdom with 15.3 million singles sold.

One of the most-awarded music artists in history, Jackson received 13 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Legend Award, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; 26 American Music Awards; 12 World Music Awards; eight MTV Video Music Awards; six Brit Awards; and three presidential honors. He was also inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Dance Hall of Fame.

The touring production of MJ: The Illusion comes to the Orpheum Theatre on February 27, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $39.32, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.