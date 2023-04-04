ML III & Friends, April 16

Sunday, April 16, 5 p.m.

Sound Conservatory Music Academy & Shoppe, 1600 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Taking a momentary break from its regular venue at Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate (as the stage there is currently set for a school play), the monthly Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series continues at Rock Island's Sound Conservatory Music Academy & Shoppe on April 16 with a performance by the gifted artists of ML III & Friends, an ensemble composed of Quad Cities favorites Manuel Lopez III on drums, Steve Grismore and John Miller on guitar, and Ron Wilson on bass.

Far too often, familiarity leads to a tendency to overlook genuine artistry and craftsmanship in our own midst. But Lopez is a talented, much-in-demand “first call” musician who has served as an invaluable consultant for the Polyrhythms organization for many years. Said founder Nate Lawrence, “One of the reasons Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series has been able to continue providing such high level entertainment at an affordable cost is because of the local group of ‘A-Listers’ like Manuel Lopez III & Friends and others. Many headliners from across the country are comfortable playing for us because of the wealth of fundamentally sound musicians in the area.”

For Lopez, Grismore, and Wilson, an intriguing gig several years ago at the Sanctuary in Iowa City featured two guitars. “So rich was this encounter," said Lopez, "the thought of replicating this experience for further exploration has never left me. Doing this again recently re-entered my mind after reuniting with John Miller, a fine guitarist from Peoria. Bringing new configurations to the table has always been at the forefront of jazz, and having that interplay between lifelong friends makes the possibilities even more rewarding! I look forward to singing a few songs with this exquisite quartet as we reach deep into a realm of standards, showcasing beautiful melodies and delicate voicings. Diving into the catalogs of Wayne Shorter, Wes Montgomery, Pat Metheny, Henry Mancini, and Stevie Wonder, we will show no fear. This evening will no doubt showcase the essence of camaraderie that this genre can bring to an audience."

For his part, Grismore has been playing the guitar for more than 50 years and is one of the most in-demand players in eastern Iowa and beyond. Miller, a longtime central Illinois guitarist, played many shows with orchestras in his early years on the scene, backing up such stars as Bob Hope, Tom Jones, and Cab Calloway at various Illinois venues. As for Wilson, a key part of Polyrhythms “first call” rhythm section that afforded notoriety and sustainability, he has maintained an enviable demand, and wonderfully completes this quartet of friends whose r é sum é s and past accompaniments are simply magnificent.

ML III & Friends will perform at the Sound Conservatory Music Academy & Shoppe on April 16, with the musicians' 5 p.m. Rock Island engagement preceded by an all-ages 2 p.m. Jazz Demystifying Workshop ($5 for adults, free for kids) presented as part of the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Matinée & Workshop Series. Admission to the concert is $15, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)373-0790 and visiting Polyrhythms.org.