The Growlers, September 5

Thursday, September 5, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With the band's sound described by Spinner.com as “a trademark style of music that somehow combines surf, pop, rock, and beat,” the psychedelic rockers of The Growlers make their debut appearance at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on September 5, treating fans to what Consequence of Sound called “ghoulish surf rock, life-affirming melodies, and a conversational delivery that turns every Growlers show into a tripped-out sermon on mushrooms and real talk.”

Formed in Dana Point, California in 2006, the musicians of The Growlers issued their debut album Are You in or Are You Out? in 2009, following it with the EP Hot Tropics in 2010. Employing an atmospheric blend of reverb-laden surf rock, country-folk, and classic rock that led to AllThingsLoud.com praising the group's “skilled interplay” and “unmistakable groove,” The Growlers enjoyed a breakout hit with 2013's Chinese Fountain, which cracked the Billboard 200 chart and brought the musicians mainstream success. For their subsequent release, the band employed Strokes musician Julian Casablancas to produce, and the resulting album City Club appeared on Casablancas' Cult Records label in 2016. Two years later, The Growlers released Casual Acquaintances, a collection of rarities and B-sides, via their own Beach Goth label, with the single “Foghorn Town” debuting earlier this year.

Recently, the band's musicians – Brooks Nielsen, Matt Taylor, and Kyle Straka – have toured with artists including The Black Keys, Devandra Banhart, Night Beats, and Jonathan Rickman. And since 2012, The Growlers have also hosted their own music festival Beach Goth, an event that typically features performances by bands representing a variety of genres including pop, rap, hip-hop, heavy metal, and rock. Acts including Bon Iver, 2 Live Crew, Violent Femmes, GWAR, and TLC have played Beach Goth over the past decade, with the annual festivals occasionally including such activities as costume contests, amusement-park rides, and live performances of The Rocky Horror Show. The Growlers have headlined both Saturday and Sunday nights of the annual event since its inception, and will return this year to present the eighth-annual Beach Goth festival at the Hollywood Palladium on October 31 and November 1.

The Growlers play The Rust Belt at 7 p.m. on September 5, admission is $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting MoellerNights.com.