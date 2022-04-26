Mollie B & Squeezebox, May 6

Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

A multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who hosts her own TV series, polka sensation Mollie B, her ensemble Squeezebox, and fellow instrumentalist Ted Lange play a special May 6 concert event at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center, the headliner a veteran of more than 40 recordings who has thus far performed in more than 30 states and nearly a dozen countries worldwide.

A Minnesota native, the host of the Mollie B Polka Party started her career performing with her father's Jim Busta Band, singing with the group at age three and joining on piano when she was eight. Over the following years, Mollie played several instruments both in school bands and choirs, as well as in her father’s band, and even arranged songs for the school’s band and choir programs while finding time to create her own original compositions. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Music (trumpet and voice) from Decorah's Luther College, and her senior paper was on polka music, which gave her a chance to educate her classical music professors and colleagues about the music dear to her heart. Mollie went on to receive a Master of Arts in Instruction from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, and in 2005, the musician joined Ted Lange's Bratwurst Boys based out of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. Two years later, the two-time Grammy nominees Ted and Mollie officially changed their group's name to SqueezeBox, an outfit that demonstrates the pair's vocal talents and versatility on several instruments.

In 2018, Mollie B & SqueezeBox appeared in a scene from The Mule, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, in which the bandleader plays piano, trumpet, sings, and even dances with Clint. Additionally, Mollie has won the title of “Favorite Female Vocalist” numerous times, both from the United States Polka Association and the International Polka Association, and has also won multiple awards from the Polka America Corporation for her recordings with Ted Lange. In 2013, Mollie was recognized with the Polka Promoter of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame, and two years later, she was inducted into the Iowa Polka Hall of Fame. The Mollie B Polka Party, which began its run in 2011, currently airs in more than 55 million homes on RFD-TV, and in 2018, Mollie became the youngest inductee into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame.

Performing alongside Ted Lange, Mollie B & Squeezebox play their Maquoketa engagement on May 6, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.