Motherfolk, April 10

Sunday, April 10, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their latest EP the flower, a recording that Under the Radar magazine praised for its “towering guitars and sharp melodies,” the Cincinnati-based pop/folk ensemble Motherfolk headlines an April 10 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with the artists lauded by Divide & Conquer for their “vibe that is immediate, visceral, and even cathartic.”

Composed of Nathan Dickerson and Bobby Paver on vocals and guitar, Karlie Dickerson on keyboards, Clayton Allender on bass, and Ethan Wescott on drums, Motherfolk had its origins in Cincinnati roughly 10 years ago. As Nathan Dickerson explained at Musichronic.weebly,com, “This band started as a project between myself and Bobby in late 2012. It didn’t start out as a serious thing. We both attended the same college, and every now and then we would just show each other songs we had written. Through doing that, we realized that we both have pretty similar writing styles and tend to write about some of the same things. We started writing together and recording some demos in my basement. In early 2013, we saw Haste the Day post a status saying that Stephen Keech was looking for bands to record. We e-mailed him thinking 'might as well,' and he really enjoyed our music and gave us an awesome deal on recording.”

That led to Motherfolk's self-titled debut album in 2014, and music critics took notice immediately, with Divide & Conquer stating, “The music is excellent throughout, but what really makes this album take off are the vocals. Throughout the band delivers catchy vocal melodies and harmonies that spew with emotion that feels all to real.” In between years of touring, the quintet followed Motherfolk with the deluxe release Fold in 2016 and Family Ghost in 2019, the latter of which prompted Rock the Pigeon to rave about the album's “dreamy indie pop with energetic catchy hook melodies,” adding that “Motherfolk is no stranger to meaningful lyrics about all things human.” Having sold out numerous venues on their national tour and securing a spot in last year's Lollapalooza, Motherfolk is now traveling the country in support of the flower, which Nathan Dickerson described to Beyond the Stage magazine as “catchy, indie rock/garage rock with carefully thought out lyrics. I just hope people can connect to [the songs] emotionally and gain some sort of sense of community in whatever they’re dealing with.”

Motherfolk plays their Davenport engagement on April 10 with an opening set by The Minks, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.