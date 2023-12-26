Motley Scrüe: Motley Crüe Tribute, January 6

Saturday, January 6, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With their repertoire boasting such indelible rock smashes as “Dr. Feelgood,” “Without You,” “Smokin' in the Boys Room,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls,” the tribute musicians of Motley Scr ü e headline a January 6 concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their Motley Cr ü e Tribute saluting the heavy-metal artists whose discography includes nine studio albums, three live albums, three EPs, eight compilation albums, 30 singles, and 32 music videos.

Formed in Hollywood, California, in 1981, Motley Crüe's eventual bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee first joined together with guitarist/lead vocalist Greg Leon.. After some time, Leon was replaced by guitarist Mick Mars and lead vocalist Michael White, the latter then replaced by Vince Neil, and the Mötley Crüe moniker was chosen soon after that. The band has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and have released seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications; nine top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (including 1989's Dr. Feelgood, Mötley Crüe's only album to reach number one; 22 top-40 mainstream rock hits; and six top-20 singles.. The band has experienced several lineup changes over the years, leaving Sixx as the only constant member; these included the introduction of lead vocalist John Corabi (who was Neil's replacement from 1992 to 1996) and drummers Randy Castillo and Samantha Maloney, both of whom filled in for Lee following his departure from Mötley Crüe in 1999. He returned to the band in 2004. In October of 2022, after 41 years of service, Mars announced his retirement from touring with the band, with former Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 replacing him.

The members of Mötley Crüe have often been noted for their hedonistic lifestyles and the androgynous personae they maintained. Following the hard rock and heavy metal origins on the band's first two albums, Too Fast for Love (1981) and Shout at the Devil (1983), the release of its third album Theatre of Pain (1985) saw Mötley Crüe joining the first wave of glam metal. The band has also been known for their elaborate live performances, which feature flame-thrower guitars, roller-coaster drum kits, and heavy use of pyrotechnics such as fireworks and lighting Sixx on fire. Mötley Crüe's most recent studio album, Saints of Los Angeles, was released in 2008, and what was planned to be the band's final show took place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2015.

After two-and-a-half years of inactivity, Neil announced in September of 2018 that Mötley Crüe had reunited and was working on new material. The following March, the band released four new songs on the soundtrack for its Netflix biopic The Dirt, based on the band's New York Times best-selling autobiography of the same name. The soundtrack went to number one on the iTunes All Genres Album Chart, number three on the Billboard Top Album and Digital Album sales charts, number 10 on the Billboard 200, and Top 10 worldwide. The autobiography returned to the New York Times Best Seller list at number six, while Mötley Crüe embarked on its first major tour in seven years in the summer and fall of 2022, co-headlining a North American tour with Def Leppard.