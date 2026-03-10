“Motown & Friends Tribute,” March 21

Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Many of the most exciting songs from one of the most thrilling sources of American music will be celebrated at Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 21, with Breath of Encouragement presenting its Motown & Friends Tribute, a fun-filled and deeply soulful evening with unforgettable hits sure to bring back happy memories galore.

Founded by Berry Gordy Jr. as Tamla Records on January 12, 1959, his Motown record label was incorporated as Motown Record Corporation on April 14, 1960. Its name, a portmanteau of motor and town, has become a nickname for Detroit, where the Motown was originally headquartered. Motown played a vital role in the racial integration of popular music as an African American-owned label that achieved crossover success with white audiences. In the 1960s, Motown and its main subsidiary labels (including Gordy, Soul) were the most prominent exponents of what became known as the Motown sound, a style of soul music with a mainstream pop-influenced sound and appeal.

From 1961 to 1971, Motown had 110 top 10 hits. Top artists on the Motown label during that period included the Supremes (initially including Diana Ross), the Four Tops, and the Jackson 5, while Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes, and the Miracles had hits on the Tamla label. The company operated several labels in addition to the Tamla and Motown imprints. A third label, which Gordy named after himself (though it was originally called "Miracle") featured the Temptations, the Contours, Edwin Starr, and Martha and the Vandellas. A fourth, V.I.P., released recordings by the Velvelettes, the Spinners, the Monitors, and Chris Clark.

Presenting the Motown & Friends Tribute is the Dayton-based Breath of Encouragement, whose founder Karen Roebuck turned to theatre and dance to lift her spirits following the former Quad Citian's fight to survive breast cancer. She started Breath of Encouragement to share her passion for the arts and education with her local communities, and after working in the corporate world for many years, Roebuck decided to pursue her dream of working in the arts full-time. In 2006, she founded Breath of Encouragement, an Ohio non-profit that provides positive programming through the arts and education, and under Roebuck's leadership, the organization has produced numerous successful events and music and dance productions, among them The Wiz, The Soulful Sounds of Motown, and last spring's Adler Theatre staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Roebuck is also a facilitator for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s “Arts in Education” program, which brings arts experiences to students throughout the region.

Breath of Encouragement's Motown & Friends Tribute will be staged in Davenport on March 21, admission to the show starts at $35, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.