Muscadine Bloodline, August 18

Thursday, August 18, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, Moline IL

Praised by The Nash News for their "masterful storytelling and incredible musicianship," the country artists of Muscadine Bloodline – Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton – headline an August 18 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the Billboard-charting talents also lauded by Rolling Stone Country for their "tight harmonies [accented] by knotty, twangy bursts of electric guitar."

Both Muncaster and Stanton grew up in Mobile, Alabama, but didn’t cross paths until they each started to pursue their musical dreams. In 2012, they forged a friendship when Stanton opened a show for Muncaster’s band at Soul Kitchen in Mobile. Muncaster’s contemporary vocals proved to be complemented by Stanton’s harmonies, and the duo's masterful guitar licks began to showcase a powerfully refreshing mix of talent, passion, and unfiltered authenticity. Since naming themselves Muscadine Bloodline in 2015, the musicians have released two Billboard-charting EPs; have sold out shows across the country; have opened concerts for acts including Kip Moore, Whiskey Myers, Riley Green, Koe Wetzel, and the Eli Young Band; and earned a standing ovation at their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018.

Performing what Whiskey Riff described as "pure honky-tonkin' country music," Muscadine Bloodline recently released their latest single “Me On You.” With reviewers praising its driving guitars, powerful country vocals, and lyrics dripping with Southern charm, the infectious track with an undeniable opening hook (detailing a steamy summer romance) earned 2.2M global streams in its first week, peaked at number two on iTunes' All-Genre and number one on iTunes' Country charts, and landed on nine playlists across Spotify, Apple, Amazon and YouTube Music. The duo is also touring in support of their sophomore album Dispatch to 16th Ave. released earlier this year, a recording that Savinbg Country Music called "a big step towards their goal of being one of those top flight independent bands holding Music Row to account."

Muscadine Bloodline plays their East Moline engagement on August 18 with an opening set by Taylor Hunnicutt, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.