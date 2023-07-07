Music on the Lawn: Rick Kelley, July 19

Wednesday, July 19, 6:30 p.m.

Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Avenue, Moline IL

A gifted singer/songwriter and one-man band musician who has performed more than 4,000 concerts nationwide to audiences of all ages, Rick Kelley is the latest special guest in the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's Music on the Lawn series, the popular children's musician delivering a July 19 performance filled with humor and original songs.

This crowd-pleasing talent frequently called "The Ultimate Icebreaker" has been entertaining audiences of all ages for decades, and says of his performances, "Just about every song I perform has some way for the audience to get involved through movement, dance, singalongs, relay races, and more. I've been performing music my entire adult life starting with band and choir all through school, then in clubs in Los Angeles with my band The Rhythm Kings, and finally starting in 1985 with my one-man-band, keyboard/drum machine/vocals format at over 3,500 college campuses all over the U.S. I was voted Coffeehouse Entertainer of the Year four times, and Family/Children's Entertainer of the Year, as well. Over the past 15 years, I've added a Children's/Family interactive program to my offerings and have performed at hundreds of school assemblies, libraries, festivals, fine arts venues, all over the U.S. In 2006, I also started a non profit called Music With a Message for Kids, Inc., and through that organization, have performed over 400 free programs to inner-city schools throughout the U.S.

"I've always viewed music as a vehicle to bring people of any age together and get people involved," he continues. "All of my shows encourage the audience to not only listened to my songs, but also become active participants in what they are hearing and make it a joyous event that they will remember for a long time afterward. I believe music is a unifying medium and is needed more now then it ever has been. The interactive nature of my shows never changes whether if I'm performing for kids or mostly adults, or seniors. The only change would be in my choice of song lists and appropriate humor for that age group. I've also adapted my program when I've performed for audiences with physical-behavioral-disabilities, hearing impaired audiences, or emotionally impaired situations by changing the movements or difficulty of responses accordingly."

Prior to Kelley’s concert, starting at 5 p.m., families can take part in a variety of old-fashioned hands-on games and activities such as graces and hoop & stick. Balloon artist TJ Regul will make special creations for kids to take home, while the Painted Dragon will create custom face designs with paint, and WWQPT Quad Cities Public Television will be present with their own family fun activities. Concertgoers are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating on the ample Deere-Wiman House lawn, as well as a picnic supper to enjoy outdoors. Lagomarcino’s will also selling favorite flavors of their famous ice cream treats, and in case of inclement weather, the concert will relocate inside the Deere-Wiman Carriage House.

Rick Kelley's July 19 Music on the Lawn event is free, the concert begins at at 6:30 p.m., and more information is available by calling (309)743-2701 and visiting ButterworthCenter.com.