My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute, April 8

Friday, April 8, 9 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Touring tribute musicians and high-energy rappers described by the Riverfront Times as "the best you are going to get," the musicians of My Posse in Effect play perform their Beastie Boys celebration at Davenport's Redstone Room on April 8, playing from a wide repertoire of hits that includes "Intergalactic," "Hey Ladies," and the top-10 smash "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)"

Originating in New York City in 1981, Beastie Boys was composed of Michael "Mike D" Diamond (vocals, drums), Adam "MCA" Yauch (vocals, bass), and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz (vocals, guitar), and was formed out of members of the experimental hardcore punk band the Young Aborigines, which featured Diamond as vocalist, Jeremy Shatan on bass guitar, John Berry on guitar, and Kate Schellenbach on drums. After Shatan left the ensemble in 1981, Yauch replaced him on bass, the band changed its name, and Berry was soon replaced by Horovitz. Upon achieving local success with the 1983 comedy hip-hop single "Cooky Puss," Beastie Boys made a full transition to hip hop, and after Schellenbach also left the band, the musicians toured with Madonna in 1985. A year later, Beastie Boys released their debut album Licensed to Ill, the first rap record to top the Billboard 200 chart. Their second album, 1989's Paul's Boutique, was composed almost entirely of samples and received critical acclaim, with 1992's Check Your Head and 1994's Ill Communication finding mainstream mainstream success. In succession, those albums were followed by 1998's Hello Nasty, 2004's To the 5 Boroughs, 2007's The Mix-Up, and 2011's Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.

Beastie Boys have sold 20 million records in the United States and had seven platinum-selling albums from 1986 to 2004, making them the biggest-selling rap group since Billboard began recording sales in 1991. In 2012, they became the third rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but later in the year, Yauch died of cancer and Beastie Boys disbanded. Since then, the remaining two members have released several retrospective works, including a book and documentary film detailing the history of the group, as well as a career-spanning compilation album.

A premier Beastie Boys tribute act. St. Louis' My Posse in Effect takes fans through decades of the original musicians' unforgettable hits, with this seven-piece band replicating the authentic Beastie Boys experience via three MCs, a world-class DJ, and visuals from iconic rap stars' iconic video collection. As stated in a Riverfront Times rave, “It’s safe to say that My Posse in Effect forgoes the clone treatment found in other cover bands to deliver a hard-hitting set that’s backed by the rip of live instruments. DJ Mahf helps weave drums, guitars, and a stage full of voices into a pitch-perfect presentation that does for the Beastie Boys what El Monstero does for Pink Floyd."

My Posse in Effects plays the Redstone Room on April 8 at 9 p.m., admission is $15-75, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.