Myron Elkins, January 29

Thursday, January 29, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Saving Country Music as an artist who "might be the most distinctive singer of our era, and in any genre," rising country-rock star Myron Elkins makes his headlining debut at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on January 29, his debut album Factories, Farms, & Amphetamines lauded by Holler Country as "a gritty, no-holds-barred glimpse at life in America’s heartland."

As stated at MyronElkins.com: "Myron Elkins didn’t set out to become a full-time musician. After graduating from high school, the then 17-year-old instead became a welder in his hometown of Otsego, Michigan and had every intention of making that his career. However, fate had other plans. Three years ago, a relative signed him up for a battle of the bands at a local venue, despite the fact Elkins’ only prior experience with live music was playing at church and a few bars in the small Michigan town where he grew up. With just three weeks’ notice, Elkins put a band together featuring three of his cousins and a friend. Although the group didn’t win (they came in second), the experience opened Elkins’ eyes to a very different career path.

Now, at [22] years old, he’s poised to become one of music’s most intriguing new artists with the release of his Dave Cobb-produced debut album, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines, via Elektra/Low Country Sound. Across the album’s 10 tracks, Elkins crafts sharp observations informed by his working-class upbringing, infusing his music with rich personal experience. 'I actually wrote a lot of these songs on the album in my head while I was welding,' he says. 'I just loved to play and write all of the time. Finding people who want to do that with you isn’t always easy, but we made it work. And with this bunch of songs, it made it all worth it.”'

Currently touring in support of his most recent recording, Elkins has earned massive praise for last June's sophomore release Nostalgia for Sale. As Saving Country Music raved, "Myron Elkins opens his mouth, and a wormhole appears to a smoky nightclub in blue collar Detroit in the 1970s, or a Muscle Shoals recording session pre air conditioning installation. It’s borderline unbelievable what you’re hearing coming out of your speakers. But boy do you love every ounce of it. Myron Elkins is too damn young to sound this damn old, or to be this damn good."

Myron Elkins headlines his Davenport engagement on January 29, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.