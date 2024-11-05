Nathan Windt & Friends: “Schubertiade,” November 16

Saturday, November 16, 6 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

The longtime professor and Director of Choral Activities at Davenport's St. Ambrose University, where he received the Faculty Member of the Year Award in 2016, accomplished baritone soloist Dr. Nathan Windt and several gifted friends bring their Schubertiade concert event to Moline's Sound Conservatory on November 16, with classical-music lovers invited to step into the world of Schubert's timeless melodies through this captivating performance.

As Director of Choral Activities at St. Ambrose, Windt brings professional choral singing experience with the Chicago Symphony Chorus, the May Festival Chorus, the Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati, the Camerata Singers of Lake Forest, and numerous church and synagogue choirs, singing masterworks under the batons of Daniel Barenboim, Pierre Boulez, James Conlon, and many others. While with the Chicago Symphony Chorus, he served as Musician-in-Residence with the South Shore Community Chorus, a community outreach choir that included choristers from the CSC. Dr. Windt is an accomplished baritone soloist, giving recitals (most recently Winterreise in February 2022), and singing both oratorio and operatic repertoire. His roles include Figaro in Le nozze di Figaro, Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus, Prince Yamadori in Madame Butterfly, the title role in Gianni Schicchi, Grandpa in The Tender Land, Bob in The Old Maid and the Thief, and Sciarrone in Tosca.

Also an accomplished conductor of opera, Windt has conducted a variety of operatic styles and epochs, including Le Nozze di Figaro, Dido and Aeneas, Cavalli’s L’Egisto, and Ravel’s L’Enfant et les Sortileges, the latter receiving First Place in Class IV of the National Opera Association Competition for Best Production of the Year (2007). He has also served as vocal coach for a number of productions, including Stravinsky's Les Noces, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, The Fantasticks, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He was a conducting fellow at the International Bach Festival in Toronto in 2005; the Oregon Bach Festival in 2007; and, the 2010 Chorus America a cappella conducting masterclass. Windt has studied with world-leading conductors in masterclass settings as conducting participant, including Helmuth Rilling, Peter Phillips and the Tallis Scholars, Dale Warland and the Dale Warland Singers, Harry Christophers and the Sixteen, and Stephen Darlington. Windt’s publications include a conductor’s guide to Mozart’s pre-Viennese sacred choral music, an interview with internationally acclaimed composer Ivo Antognini, and an analysis of a new chamber orchestra arrangement of Brahms’s Ein deutsches Requiem, for which he conducted the American premiere in 2012. In addition, he is a regular contributor to The Choral Journal, reviewing choral recordings and choral interest publications.

With the November 16 concert, audiences should prepare to be transported by the emotive richness of Schubert's lieder as Windt's velvety voice brings these masterpieces to life. Also joining the performance will be Sound Conservatory's own Kinza Maclin and Clara Nielsen to perform Schubert’s famous Military March for 4 hands, and Andrzej Kozlowski with a Liszt piano transcription of the D.957 No.4 "Ständchen". In this enchanting evening of music, every note whispers tales of love, longing, and profound emotion as attendees experience the beauty and intimacy of Schubert's artistry in an unforgettable performance that celebrates the essence of the Romantic era.

Nathan Windt & Friends' Schubertiade will be presented in Moline on November 16, admission to the 6 p.m. concert event is $10-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting SoundConservatory.com.