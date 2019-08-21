Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, August 31

Saturday, August 31, 6 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Lauded by the Los Angeles Times for his “commanding presence” and “a voice that can yearn with crystalline purity or howl with guttural anguish,” Nathaniel Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats close the inaugural Iron + Grain Maker Festival with a concert set on August 31, the group's most recent album Tearing at the Seams praised by Spin magazine for its “vibrant and integral horns, organ, steadily funky rhythm section, and vocalist who can carry any song without taking it over.”

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, now based in Denver, Rateliff formed his first band Born in the Flood in 2002, quickly garnering a large following in his adoptive city and headlining local festivals such as the Westword Music Showcase. In February of 2007, Born in the Flood released its first full-length album If This Thing Should Spill, yet despite the band's increasing success, Rateliff turned down an offer from Roadrunner Records and shifted his focus to a more stripped-down, solo effort, playing more somber, singer/songwriter content as part of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Wheel. Rateliff albums including In Memory of Loss and Falling Faster Than You Can Run followed, and beginning in 2013, while still performing and recording with earlier solo and group projects, the artist embarked on a more upbeat, soulful sound with longtime collaborator Joseph Pope III and other collaborators in shows around Denver and Boulder.

In 2015, the self-titled release Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats arrived, with its frontman performing with Joseph Pope III (bass), Mark Shusterman (keyboards), Patrick Meese (drums), Luke Mossman (guitar), Wesley Watkins (trumpet), and Andy Wild (saxophone). According to the Los Angeles Times, this was “an album Rateliff made as a last-ditch effort before throwing in the towel on his music career, only to see it go viral and turn into a runaway hit.” With Spin praising its founder's “massive, alluring” voice and Billboard calling the singer/songwriter “a must-hear,” Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' debut scored a chart-topping single with the platinum-selling “S.O.B.,” and the musicians landed two additional number-one hits – “You Worry Me” and “Hey Mama” – in their 2018 follow-up album Tearing at the Seams. The sophomore recording also debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200, as well as number five on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headline the Iron + Grain Maker Festival on August 31 with additional sets by Hiss Golden Messenger, C.W. Stoneking, and Bendigo Fletcher, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $40-45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting MoellerNights.com.